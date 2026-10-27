Give your Diwali houseparty snack menu tangy sweet twist with this easy homemade samosa chaat recipe

Diwali is around the corner, and preparations are already underway, whether it is whitewashing walls or changing the decor. House parties and gatherings are a big part of the festivities, with the menu taking centre stage. If you are preparing to host friends and family, planning what to serve is likely high on your to-do list!ALSO READ: Looking for an indulgent but healthy veg meal? Fitness influencer shares soya and mushroom biryani recipe loaded with protein and fibre

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The menu begins with savoury, tangy chaats. After all, no desi menu is complete without a chaat. Most chaats are the usual, from papdi chaat to dahi bhalla. But what if you turn a crowd-pleasing snack into a chaat? Samosa is the one snack that is evergreen. Samosa in chaat format will combine the crispiness of the fried snack and the tanginess of chaat condiments and toppings.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Let's check the recipe for samosa chaat:

Chef Saloni Kukreja shared the recipe for homemade samosa chaat, easy to make with ingredients readily available at home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: 2 boiled potatoes

1 tsp coriander seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Pinch of hing (asafoetida)

1 & 1/2 green chillies, chopped

1/3 cup boiled green peas

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1/2 tsp ajwain

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tbsp amchur powder

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

1 tbsp lime juice

Samosa Patti sheets - 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: 2 boiled potatoes

1 tsp coriander seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Pinch of hing (asafoetida)

1 & 1/2 green chillies, chopped

1/3 cup boiled green peas

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1/2 tsp ajwain

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tbsp amchur powder

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

1 tbsp lime juice

Samosa Patti sheets - 4 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

To serve:

Green chutney

Imli chutney

Sev

Pomegranate kernels

Chopped coriander

Method:

Crush the coriander seeds with the help of a mortar and pestle.

In a pan, add ghee along with hing, jeera, crushed coriander seeds, ajwain, ginger-garlic paste, chopped green chilies, and sauté it well.

Add all the dry spices, including garam masala, coriander powder, red chili powder, and amchur powder.

Add boiled peas and potatoes to it and mash it with the help of a vegetable masher.

Adjust the seasoning by adding salt, lime juice, and chopped coriander. Keep this mixture aside to cool down.

Cut the samosa pattis into 3 equal parts.

On a samosa patti, place a spoonful of the prepared mixture and cover it with another samosa patti on top, sealing it with the help of water.

Air fry these pockets at 200 degrees for about 8-10 mins until golden and crispy.

For assembly, add the crunchy pockets on a plate. Drizzle some green and imli chutney on top.

Garnish with sev, pomegranate kernels and coriander and enjoy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}