If you are craving something sweet, try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's coffee walnut modak that elevates a traditional recipe

If you love coffee and Indian sweets, and you are still hung up on the Diwali dessert bandwagon, trying a traditional coffee-flavoured dessert might just be the answer for you. On November 13, Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for delicious coffee walnut modak on his website with the description, “Here is a modak in a delicious flavour that is sure to win many palates. The richness of coffee and crunch of roasted walnuts come together in this extraordinary modak. So why wait? Just make it.”

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Coffee walnut modak recipe

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Chef Sanjeev's recipe uses ingredients like aromatic coffee, roasted walnuts, and ghee to create a delectable sweet that creates an explosion of rich flavours in your mouth. It is a fusion of two distinct flavours and is best to have when friends are over, with family, or when you are celebrating a special occasion. Here's everything you need to make this dessert and the detailed steps:

⦿ Preparation time: 20 to 25 minutes

⦿ Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes

Ingredients

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ 3 teaspoons instant coffee powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ 3 teaspoons instant coffee powder {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ 1½ cups of chopped roasted walnuts

⦿ 2 teaspoons ghee

⦿ 2 cups grated mawa/ khoya

⦿ 1/2 cup powdered sugar

Method

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Step 1: Heat ghee in a pan and let it warm.

Step 2: Now, add khoya and sauté it on medium heat for for four to five minutes.

Step 3: Once this step is done, add instant coffee powder to the khoya and mix everything well.

Step 4: Next, add walnuts and powdered sugar to this mix.

Step 5: Combine everything well and cook for four to five minutes more.

Step 6: Now, transfer the mixture onto a plate and spread it to cool down completely.

Step 7: Now, stuff small portions of the mixture into modak moulds and demould carefully.

Step 8: Arrange them on a serving platter and serve.

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