Diwali special: Try this easy homemade kala jamun and gulkand-stuffed creamy rasmalai recipe that brings together festive flavours

Ahead of the Diwali festivities, if you are planning to make delicacies at home, you might consider this dessert recipe, which will not only add more sweetness to your celebrations but also ensure you consume no unhealthy ingredients. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes shared by chef Vijesh Modi, executive chef at The Deltin, Daman.

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Kala jamun and gulkand-stuffed creamy rasmalai recipe This recipe will be prepared in four steps.

Yield: 25 pieces

Portion: 1 stuffed rasmalai per serving

Step 1: Soft rasmalai chhena Ingredients: Full-fat milk – 2 L

Lemon juice – 35–40 ml

Water – 40 ml

Corn flour – 8 g

Sugar – 200 g

Method: 1. Boil the milk and reduce it slightly.

2. Dilute the lemon juice with water and add it gradually to the milk until it splits.

3. Strain the curds through muslin and rinse the chhena with cold water.

4. Hang the chhena for 30 to 40 minutes. It should remain soft and slightly moist.

5. Knead the chhena until completely smooth.

6. Add the corn flour and knead again until well incorporated.

7. Divide into 25 smooth discs, approximately 20 g each.

8. Cook the discs in boiling sugar syrup until they puff up and become light.