Saffron flower blooms in Ladakh in record 30 days, nearly 22 grams harvested in just 4 days

An experimental saffron cultivation project in Ladakh has recorded its first bloom within 30 days of plantation, significantly ahead of the usual two-month timeline. The pilot project, launched on recently restored degraded land in Leh, has also yielded nearly 22 grams of saffron in its first four days of flowering. Saffron blooms on the restored land of Ladakh (X/@lg_ladakh)

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inspected the experimental saffron field on Sunday to witness the first bloom.

“Proud to announce that the experimental saffron cultivation, over recently restored degraded land in Leh, has begun to blossom, in a record-breaking 30 days, against the usual two-month timeline for the first bloom. Inspected the saffron field today to witness the first saffron bloom,” he later posted on X.

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According to the Ladakh administration, the site is currently recording an average of 20 to 25 blooming flowers daily, with 72 flowers blooming on Monday morning alone.

90,000 saffron corms planted in Leh The experimental project involves the cultivation of premium Iranian saffron over approximately 4,000 square metres of land. Nearly 800 kg of saffron corms, numbering around 90,000, were planted on October 1.

A saffron corm is an underground, bulb-like plant structure from which the saffron plant grows. It is used to propagate new saffron plants.

The land, which was previously barren, was restored and rejuvenated under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative undertaken under Saxena's guidance. The first flowers appeared in less than 30 days, against the approximately two months generally required for the first bloom.