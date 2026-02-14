Battling weather swings, Kashmir’s ‘red gold’ sees surge in output, profit

Defying climate odds, the saffron crop in Valley continues to bloom and is expanding despite all the odds, along with rewarding growers with rising revenues. The survey report acknowledged that National Saffron Mission, through which around ₹267 crore have been spent, has been a game changer as 2,598.7 hectares have been rejuvenated across districts of Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar and Kishtwar. (HT File)

Saffron also known as red gold has also seen increase in cultivation area in the Valley. The latest economic survey report, tabled in the J&K assembly, presented an encouraging picture about the Kashmirs red spice that is known across the globe for its quality, colour and taste.

The survey report acknowledged that National Saffron Mission, through which around ₹267 crore have been spent, has been a game changer as 2,598.7 hectares have been rejuvenated across districts of Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar and Kishtwar. The centrally-funded ₹410-crore project--National Saffron Mission--was launched in 2010 to rejuvenate saffron cultivation in Kashmir.

The economic survey report said that rejuvenating 2,548.75 hectares of saffron land area and halting the decline in area under this crop, which remains at 3,715 hectares (3665 Ha in Kashmir division and 50 Ha in Kishtwar) since 2010-11, with more areas identified for expansion supported by HADP.

“The productivity has enhanced from 2.50 kilogram/ha in 2009-10 to a maximum recorded productivity of 4.42 kilogram/ha in rejuvenated areas during 2023,” the report said.

Saffron production remains highly sensitive to weather conditions, with excessive rainfall and temperature fluctuations during the crop cycle posing risks such as corn damage and pest infestation.

The agriculture department is promoting the adoption of scientific cultivation practices aimed at achieving higher biological yields , with a targeted productivity level of 7.5 kg per hectare. These interventions are expected to substantially enhance farmer incomes while preserving Jammu and Kashmir’s legacy as a producer of the world’s finest saffron.

The report said that on the marketing front, efforts are underway to eliminate intermediaries from the saffron value chain, to ensure better price realisation for farmers in domestic and International markets. “The establishment of the India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre ( IIKSTC) at Dussu, Pampore , with an estimated project cost of ₹38.11 crore . Additionally, the grant of Geographical Indication ( GI) certification to Kashmiri saffron has significantly strengthened its global market presence, increased demand , and enhanced income prospects for saffron growers, thereby reinforcing region’s position as a premier hub for high - quality saffron production,” the report read.

The establishment of Saffron Park/IIKSTC has helped farmers realise enhanced prices, increasing from ₹ 80,000 per kilogram to ₹ 2,20,000 per kilogram during 2021-22, mentioned the report.

“Implementation of various scientific post-harvest processing methods increased saffron stigma recovery from 22g/kg to 28g/kg during 2021-22.” It was further informed that through the mission, new technologies were implemented via Indian Institute of Kashmir Saffron and Technology Centre, leading to an increase in saffron colour quality from 8% (traditional drying) to 16%(scientific drying).

Officials say that GI tagging of Kashmir saffron and online marketing facilities at the spice park have made it easy for buyers and sellers to trade. The ₹40-crore spice park has been set up as part of the National Saffron Mission.The park can store two metric tonnes of flowers for 48 hours. After the flower’s stigma, which forms the saffron, is separated, the farmers’ produce is being coded, dried scientifically and tested in the laboratory on eight quality

The report further said that 17.33 metric tons were produced in 2020-21, 14.87 MT in 2021-22, 14.94 MT in 2022-23, and in 2023-24 it surged to 23.53 MT and last year around 19.58 MT were produced.

Regarding the production, the figures revealed that it was around 4.67 kilograms per Ha in 2020-21,4 kg per Ha in 2021-22, 4.02 kg per Ha in 2022-23, and in last two years it surged to 6.33 kilograms and 5.27 kilograms per hectare.

The official figures also portrayed a positive picture as the exports stood 15.60 metric tons in 2020-21, 13.38 MT in 2021-22, 13.45 MT in 2022-23, 20.47 MT in 2023-24, and 17.82 MT in 2024-25. The revenue rose from ₹ 302 crore in 2020-21 to ₹ 486.43 crore in 2024-25.