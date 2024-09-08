Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: From coconut kala jamun to rasgulla, 4 mouth-watering bhog recipes to delight Lord Ganesha
Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for joy, devotion and delicious offerings. Celebrate with these bhog recipes that are sure to delight Lord Ganesha and your family.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most eagerly anticipated Hindu festivals. Celebrated over ten days with great enthusiasm, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, offer prayers, participate in processions, prepare traditional sweets and bhog thalis, and culminate the celebration with Ganesha visarjan. This time of year, devotees wholeheartedly seek Bappa's blessings, immersing themselves in devotion. The festive spirit is palpable as Lord Ganesha brings joy and prosperity to all his followers.
To make this festival even more special Sh. Radhe Bihari, Sous Chef, The Ashok shared with HT Lifestyle some mouth-watering bhog recipes to delight Lord Ganesha. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: From meaningful art to upcycled fabrics, 8 eco-friendly decor ideas for a sustainable celebration )
Khoya and Gulkand stuffed Malpua
Ingredients:
For making Malpua
Maida- 300gms
Milk powder-50gms
Suji- 30gms
Baking powder- ½ tsp
Fennel seed/Saunf- ½ tsp
Milk- 400ml
Ghee for frying the malpua
For making sugar syrup
300 gms sugar for making sugar syrup
150 ml water
2 pcs green cardamom
Saffron – 1 to 2 threads.
Chopped pistachio nuts for garnish
For making stuffing-
Khoya- 200gms
Gulkand- 100gms
Method:
1. Mix the flour, milk powder, suji, sugar, baking powder and fennel seed with milk to prepare the smooth batter without lumps.
2. Prepare the sugar syrup by boiling the sugar , water and cardamom.
3. Take the ghee and heat it gently. Take a small ladle of the batter, pour in the middle of the hot oil and spread it around till it achieves a circular shape and cook it till golden brown color.
4. Soak the cooked malpua in the sugar syrup to observe the sugar syrup.
5. Prepare the stuffing by mixing the Khoya with gulkand.
6. Place the stuffing mixture on the malpua and roll it like a cylinder shape.
7. Place it in the serving dishes and garnish with finally chopped pistachio nuts.
Coconut Rolled Kala Jamun
Ingredients:
For kala jamun
Khoya-300gms
Chenna- 100gms
Refined flour- 100gms
Green cardamom powder- ½ tsp
Baking powder- 1/4tsp
Ghee for frying
For syrup
Sugar- 500gms
Water 01 ltr.
Rose water- few drops
Saffron- 1gms
For coating
Desiccated coconut- 250gms
Method-
1. Take Khoya and chenna and mix it well with pinch of baking powder, flour (for binding) .
2. Make small bowl of 30-40gms each.
3. Heat oil and keep it on low flame. Put the gulab Jamun ball for frying.
4. Fry it till light dark brown colour.
5. Prepare the sugar syrup with sugar and water with cardamom. Add saffron for flavour and colour.
6. Add the fried kala jamun ball into the sugar syrup and allow to soak the syrup well.
7. Remove from the sugar syrup and rolled it in desiccated coconut.
Pineapple and Suji Halwa
Ingredients:
Semolina/suji- 300gms
Ghee- 200ml
Sugar- 300ml
Cashewnuts- 50gms
Raisins- 50gms
Pineapple fresh or canned- 150gms
Pistachio nuts- 50gms
Green cardamom- 1-2gms
Method:
1. Take good quality of semolina flour and slightly cook it with ghee until golden brown color.
2. Prepare the sugar syrup by boiling sugar with water and green cardamom.
3. Add sugar syrup in the brawled semolina flour and add cashew nuts, raisins and chopped pineapple fruits and cook it till done.
4. When all the sugar gets absorbed in the halwa mixture. It is ready for platting.
5. Take moulds and place the halwa in it to give the desired shape.
6. Demold the halwa from the moulds and garnish with pineapple and finally chopped pistachio nuts.
Rasgulla
Ingredients:
Full cream milk- 02 ltr
Citric acid/vinegar for curdling the milk
Sugar-400gms
Water-1.5ltr.
Small cardamom-1-2nos
Method:
1. Boil the full cream milk for 5 to 10 minutes. Allow to cool till 65°C.
2. Add vinegar in the warm milk to curdle it. Continuously stir it and if required all cold water to slow down the milk temperature otherwise the chenna will be hard.
3. Once all the milk gets curdles, strain it with muslin cloth or fine strainer.
4. Place the chenna on the clean muslin cloth and allow to cool.
5. Make small bowl of chenna and cook it in light sugar syrup.
6. Once cooked , placed the rasgulla in a cold very light sugar syrup.
7. Serve cold with garnish.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.