'Fruit juice or sugar syrup': Raghav Chadha rakes up issue of misleading ads in Parliament, demands action

He also raised concerns about the effects of consuming such drinks, stating that they can cause diabetes, obesity and lifestyle diseases.

"When we buy fruit juice, there is a picture of fresh fruit juice, but the back of the packaging says that the picture is only for marketing purposes," Chadha noted, pointing out the misleading imagery.

The AAP MP said that a large section of consumers, especially the younger section, is consuming these beverages, thinking that they are healthy and nutritious, while in reality, many of the products are just “sugar syrups.”

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday raised questions over the “misleading branding and false advertising” by fruit juice beverages in India. Speaking in the parliament, Chadha highlighted that many products are “sugar syrups” marketed as fruit juices.

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"My question to the honourable minister, through you, is what steps the government is taking to ensure a ban on misleading imagery so that companies do not mislead visually while complying technically," Chadha said.

He also questioned the government on what steps are being taken to ensure that high-sugar product disclosures are put on the front of the packet. Chadha sought clarity on product category, calling for products to be categorised between real fruit juice and drinks made from sugar, concentrates, and preservatives.

After speaking in Parliament, Chadha also took to X and posted, “You think you’re drinking Fruit Juice? Think again. Big food brands are selling sugar water with shiny ‘fresh fruit’ pictures on the front.”

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He said that the misleading branding is pushing millions, especially kids, into diabetes and lifestyle diseases.

Chadha urged the government to take decisive steps to protect consumers and ensure that branding and advertising practices are truthful and not deceptive.

The AAP MP has been raising similar issues of public interest in parliament. Earlier, we raised concerns about daily data limits in prepaid mobile recharge plans and talked about allowing married couples in India to file joint income tax returns.