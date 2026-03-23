'No refund. No rollover. Just gone': Raghav Chadha speaks against data limits on mobile recharge, demands carry-forward

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday spoke in the Rajya Sabha against the daily data limits in prepaid mobile recharge plans. AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the budget. (Sansad TV)

Telecom companies offer recharge plans with “daily data limits like 1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB per day” that reset every 24 hours. "Any unused data expires at midnight, despite being fully paid for,” Chadha said in an X post with a video clip of his Rajya Sabha intervention.

“No refund. No rollover. Just gone. This is not an accident. This is policy,” he wrote, “Use it unnecessarily, or lose it by midnight. That’s how mobile data works today.”

He said he unused data should carry forward into the next cycle.

He listed three demands related to it.

The first: “All telecom operators should provide rollover of unused data. What remains unused at the end of the day, should be added to the next day’s Daily Data Limit, not erased the moment validity ends.”