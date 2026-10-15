Video: Rishi Sunak visits Delhi's Bengali Sweet House with Sudha Murty, orders chai and rasmalai

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Delhi to attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which took place from October 13 to 15. During his visit, he, along with his mother-in-law and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, stopped by the iconic Bengali Sweet House in Bengali Market. They were also accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Rishi Sunak was in Delhi to attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. (Instagram/@varjeshaggarwal)

At the eatery, the group sampled some of the popular offerings, including chaat, lassi and tea. Sunak also indulged in his love for Indian sweets, ordering rasmalai, one of his favourite Indian desserts.

A video shared on social media shows Sunak placing an order at the establishment. Varjesh Aggarwal, a partner at Bengali Sweet House RC, shared several videos of the visit on Instagram, including one in which he is seen welcoming Sunak, Murty and Maliwal to the restaurant.

“It was an exceptional honour and privilege to welcome Shri Rishi Sunak, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Smt. Sudha Murty, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation; and Ms Swati Maliwal, Hon’ble Member of Parliament,” Aggarwal wrote in the caption.

“Their visit is a cherished moment for our entire team and a proud milestone in the remarkable journey of Bengali Sweet House And Pastry Shop, which has upheld a rich legacy of tradition, taste and excellence since 1937,” he added.