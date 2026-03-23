Akshata Murty, Nikhil Kamath joke in Kannada about Rishi Sunak: ‘Gothagalla avarge’

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are set to appear as the next guests on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, with a newly released trailer offering glimpses of candid moments between the trio. Kamath shared the trailer with a caption that offered a glimpse into the episode. (X/@nikhilkamathcio)

In the trailer, a light moment in Kannada stands out. Murty and Kamath switch to Kannada while Sunak listens. Pointing at Kamath, Murty says in Kannada, “You know Kannada, I know Kannada,” before turning to Sunak and asking in English, “Do you understand any of that?” Sunak replies with a smile, “I don’t.”

Kamath then adds in Kannada, “We can say anything we want to say about him.” prompting Murty to jokingly respond, “We can say anything we want and he won’t even know.”

Kamath shared the trailer with a caption that offered a glimpse into the episode. “She grew up five minutes from me in Jayanagar, he became the first prime minister of Indian origin of the UK. They've been together 20 years and still argue about ice cream flavours - we talked to him about how it felt to lose power, to her about how it felt to never be seen as her own person, and to them both about what the future holds. First couple's episode we've ever done!” he wrote.