Akshata Murty, Nikhil Kamath joke in Kannada about Rishi Sunak: ‘Gothagalla avarge’
Former UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are the next guests on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast.
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are set to appear as the next guests on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, with a newly released trailer offering glimpses of candid moments between the trio.
In the trailer, a light moment in Kannada stands out. Murty and Kamath switch to Kannada while Sunak listens. Pointing at Kamath, Murty says in Kannada, “You know Kannada, I know Kannada,” before turning to Sunak and asking in English, “Do you understand any of that?” Sunak replies with a smile, “I don’t.”
Kamath then adds in Kannada, “We can say anything we want to say about him.” prompting Murty to jokingly respond, “We can say anything we want and he won’t even know.”
Kamath shared the trailer with a caption that offered a glimpse into the episode. “She grew up five minutes from me in Jayanagar, he became the first prime minister of Indian origin of the UK. They've been together 20 years and still argue about ice cream flavours - we talked to him about how it felt to lose power, to her about how it felt to never be seen as her own person, and to them both about what the future holds. First couple's episode we've ever done!” he wrote.
Take a look at the video here:
The trailer also touches on deeper conversations, including marriage and partnership. Reflecting on the idea of marriage, Kamath says, “When I think of marriage, it’s a great way to ensure against loneliness and always have attention and validation because of the family.” Sunak responds candidly, saying, “I mean, I… without question, could not function if we weren’t married. You know, people talk about life partner, whatever the word you want to use,” to which Murty adds, “It’s called soulmates.”
In another moment, Kamath asks Sunak, “Are you like this at home?” Sunak pauses and laughs before asking, “What does ‘like this’ mean?”
The discussion also appears to delve into Sunak’s political journey. Kamath is heard asking him about his time in office, saying, “Rishi, we spoke about you coming into the position of Prime Minister. How is it to lose that position? What did you learn from it?”
The trailer offers only brief snippets. The episode is marked as “coming soon,” though no release date has been announced yet.
Social media reactions
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is unbelievable- every time you surprise us with your cast choice.”
“only gods and aliens are left to be featured in nikhil kamath podcast,” commented another.
“nice to see Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty on your podcast—feels like two old Bangalore folks just catching up over a chat,” wrote a third user.
“How nicely she speaks Kannada . Typical Bengaluru Kannada,” said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More