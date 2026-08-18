Rose petals showered from helicopter over Shiva devotees in Varanasi

: Rose petals were showered from a helicopter on Shiva devotees and Kanwariyas who had gathered to seek blessings and offer prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the third Monday of Sawan. A huge crowd of devotees was seen across Kashi. Flower petals showered on devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Dham. (Rajesh Kumar)

Police commissioner Mohit Agrawal and district magistrate Satyendra Kumar showered flowers on the devotees from the helicopter. The enthusiasm of the devotees as rose petals fell from the sky was a sight to behold.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion as flower petals rained down from the sky. The chants of “Har-Har Mahadev” echoed from below. A large number of devotees and Kanwariyas visited Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple and other prominent Shiva temples to offer prayers.

Excitement spread through the crowd as the helicopter flew overhead and began showering flowers. Devotees raised their hands and chanted “Har-Har Mahadev” and “Bol Bam”.

Given the huge crowd, the district administration made special arrangements for security, traffic management, the pilgrimage process and the convenience of devotees. Many devotees also visited Mritunjay Mahadev, Gauri Kedareshwar, Tilbhandeshwar, Shooltankeshwar, Markandey Mahadev, Sarangnath Mahadev, Vishwanath Temple BHU and other Shiva temples.

Devotees described the flower shower as a special welcome by the administration in the city of Baba Vishwanath.

Traders from Vishwanath Gali also gathered in large numbers to perform Jalabhishek and offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. As per tradition, traders of Vishwanath Gali offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.