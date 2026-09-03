Looking for a new way to prepare baingan? Chef Kunal Kapur shares his rustic, crispy eggplant kachdi recipe

If you have eggplants in your kitchen and are in search of a quick dinner recipe, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has you covered. Taking to Instagram on September 3, the chef shared his recipe for eggplant kachdi, which can be prepared in minutes.

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Baingan ki Kachdi, Punjabi style - crispy, flaky and packed with a deliciously spiced baingan filling! A rustic recipe that brings so much warmth and flavour to the table.”

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for eggplant kachdi Eggplant, round & large (baingan) - 2

Salt - to taste

Black salt - 1 tsp

Chilli powder - 2 tsp

Turmeric - 1 tsp

Kasoori methi powder - 1 tsp

Chaat masala - 1 tbsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Whole wheat flour - 1 cup

Semolina (sooji) - 1 cup

Mustard oil - to shallow fry

Green chilli, slit - 3-4 Method of preparation First, take the eggplants and cut them into half-inch circles. Arrange them on a plate, and sprinkle a generous amount of salt on both sides of the slices. Next, sprinkle black salt, chilli powder, turmeric powder, kasoori methi powder, chaat masala, and garam masala. Flip the eggplant slices, and repeat all the spices for the other side. Let the spice-rubbed eggplant slices rest for 10 minutes. Set a tawa on high heat. Spray mustard oil on the tawa when it heats up. Now, take the eggplant slices, coat half of them in flour on all sides, and set them on the tawa. Lower the flame and allow the eggplant to cook through, and then take them off the tawa and onto a plate. Repeat the same thing with the rest of the eggplant slices, using semolina instead of flour. Add slit green chillies on the same tawa to lightly fry them. Now serve the eggplant kachdi on a plate with the chillies and coriander sprig, and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for eggplant kachdi Eggplant, round & large (baingan) - 2

Salt - to taste

Black salt - 1 tsp

Chilli powder - 2 tsp

Turmeric - 1 tsp

Kasoori methi powder - 1 tsp

Chaat masala - 1 tbsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Whole wheat flour - 1 cup

Semolina (sooji) - 1 cup

Mustard oil - to shallow fry

Green chilli, slit - 3-4 Method of preparation First, take the eggplants and cut them into half-inch circles. Arrange them on a plate, and sprinkle a generous amount of salt on both sides of the slices. Next, sprinkle black salt, chilli powder, turmeric powder, kasoori methi powder, chaat masala, and garam masala. Flip the eggplant slices, and repeat all the spices for the other side. Let the spice-rubbed eggplant slices rest for 10 minutes. Set a tawa on high heat. Spray mustard oil on the tawa when it heats up. Now, take the eggplant slices, coat half of them in flour on all sides, and set them on the tawa. Lower the flame and allow the eggplant to cook through, and then take them off the tawa and onto a plate. Repeat the same thing with the rest of the eggplant slices, using semolina instead of flour. Add slit green chillies on the same tawa to lightly fry them. Now serve the eggplant kachdi on a plate with the chillies and coriander sprig, and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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