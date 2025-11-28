Looking for a protein packed and yummy breakfast? Here's how to make egg Sadheko

Getting just the right dose of morning protein plays a key role in maintaining the energy levels in your body throughout the day. One such rich source of protein and nutrient-packed dish is Egg Sadheko. As easy as it is to make, it is also a comfort breakfast that looks gourmet but takes merely minutes to land on your plate. Harpreet Kapoor shares an easy and go to recipe for a healthy and tasty breakfast, egg Sadheko.(Unsplash/representational)

Harpreet Kapoor, a former cost accountant who now handles the Instagram page ‘frombalancesheet2balancedmeals’, shared the recipe of a delicious egg Sadekho.

“I once balanced numbers, now I balance flavors and family. Join me as I cook my way through motherhood,” Harpreet's Instagram bio reads.

With decadent and creamy texture, an egg Sadhekho is filled with flavours, and the best part is that it is just a one-pot meal. Rushing to work, or feeling tired on a weekend, or you just want to keep it short and simple, egg Sadhekho is undoubtedly your reliable back-up meal.

How to make egg Sadheko?

Here is the cookbook to a delicious egg sadheko shared by Harpreet:

Sear & Soften: Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Wait until it is heated and then add halved tomatoes, garlic cloves. Cover and cook till they turn soft. Smash It: Peel the tomato skins. Then mash the garlic. Make everything up to form a thick, rustic tomato base. Make It Creamy: Add salt, cream cheese and grated cheese for that decadent and smooth texture. Stir till it melts into a silky sauce. Crack and cook: Crack and lay the eggs one by one. Make little wells into the pan. Cover and cook till it is set. You can choose the consistency according to your preference. Garnish & Glow: Top the sadheko with black pepper, chilli flakes, a drizzle of chilli oil or any other oil that you like, and coriander. Serve hot: Enjoy with crispy butter toast and a side of weekend happiness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only . It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.