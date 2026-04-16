Need a refreshing hydration boost this summer? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's easy blue pea and gond katira iced tea

Light, cooling, and calming, this recipe of blue pea and gond katira iced tea will cool you from the inside and provide hydration that feels delicious. Preparing this summer drink is very simple and requires only a few steps. Here's the recipe chef Sanjeev shared on his page:

While water is the answer to all these problems, you can give hydration fun twists by adding nourishing coolers to your diet. On April 8, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a special recipe for his blue pea (also known as butterfly pea flower tea) and gond katira iced tea. He captioned the recipe, “ Gond katira helps keep the body cool and hydrated, and blue pea tea adds antioxidants along with a natural colour. A light, refreshing drink for this weather.”

Summers are on our doorsteps. As temperatures rise, hydration becomes key to avoiding heat stroke and plays a significant role in our body's functions, including bringing nutrients to cells, removing waste products, protecting joints and organs, and maintaining body temperature.

Ingredients One-two tablespoon of gond katira

Butterfly pea flower tea

Ice cubes

Lemon slices

Mint leaves

Sugar syrup

Soda water

Method: Add 1–2 tbsps of gond katira in a bowl. Add water to the bowl and submerge the gond katira for about 4 to 5 hours. You can also keep it overnight. In this way, it will become a jelly-like structure. Take butterfly pea flower tea, also known as aparajita, and place them in a French press. Add warm water to release their natural colour. Keep it aside once the tea is prepared. Now, take a glass or a tumbler, to it, add ice cubes, 2-3 spoons of the soaked gond katira jelly, lemon slices, and fresh mint leaves. Now, strain the blue pea infusion and pour it into the glass. Next, add your preferred sweetener. Sugar syrup works, but healthier options like jaggery or honey can be used as well. Top it up with chilled soda water, mix well, and enjoy. Benefits of gond katira In a July 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Singh, a nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared the benefits of consuming god katira. Also known as Tragacanth gum or Almond gum, gond katira is a natural, plant-based resin derived from the Astragalus plant.

According to the nutritionist, it is a natural body cooler, hydration booster, and energy enhancer due to its high water-holding capacity. It also has anti-inflammatory and liver detoxification properties.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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