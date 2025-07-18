Improving stamina to digestion: 10 reasons to add Gond Katira to your diet now, 5 side effects to watch out for

With summer temperatures soaring, staying hydrated isn’t just important—it’s essential. While drinking water helps maintain your body’s fluid balance and supports optimal functioning, sometimes, it’s just not enough. That’s where natural, cooling superfoods like Gond Katira come in. Sweating too much? Gond Katira is the ancient superfood to keep you hydrated and energised.(Image by Etsy)

What is Gond Katira?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Singh, Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared, “Also known as Tragacanth gum or Almond gum, Gond Katira is a natural, plant-based resin derived from the Astragalus plant. Popular in Ayurveda and traditional medicine, it is known for its cooling, hydrating, and digestive benefits.”

Why Gond Katira is a summer essential

Shikha Singh said, “In the sweltering heat, excessive sweating and humidity can lead to dehydration, fatigue and heatstroke.” Gond Katira, when soaked and consumed, transforms into a jelly-like substance that offers multiple health benefits:

1. Natural Body Cooler

Here's why you should be eating gond katira this summer. (Shutterstock)

Its powerful cooling effect helps prevent heatstroke and supports temperature regulation.

2. Hydration Booster

Its high water-holding capacity helps the body retain moisture and stay hydrated.

3. Skin Soother

Its anti-inflammatory properties can calm skin irritation and dullness caused by harsh sun exposure.

4. Digestive Aid

A natural laxative due to its fiber content, it helps relieve constipation and supports gut health.

5. Immunity and Liver Health

It supports liver detoxification and boosts the immune system.

6. Joint Support

Its anti-inflammatory nature helps reduce joint pain and stiffness.

7. Energy Enhancer

It provides a gentle energy boost, improving stamina and reducing fatigue.

8. Pregnancy-Friendly (In Moderation)

Safe in small amounts during pregnancy, it can help manage heat-related discomfort and support fetal bone growth.

9. Kid-Friendly Cooling Agent

Useful for preventing nosebleeds, heat exhaustion and digestive issues in children.

10. Skin and Hair Benefits

The minerals in Gond Katira nourish the skin and can help maintain moisture levels.

How to enjoy Gond Katira in summer

1. Katira Lemonade

Ingredients:

1–2 tbsp soaked Gond Katira

6–7 mint leaves

½ tsp jaggery

½ lemon

Rock salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Soak Gond Katira overnight until it forms a jelly. Blend with mint, jaggery, lemon juice, and spices. Add ice and serve chilled.

2. Gummy Dessert with Gond Katira

Ingredients:

½ cup poha

4 tsp milk powder

2 cups milk

1 cup sugar

½ tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp rose water

3 tsp soaked Gond Katira

A few saffron strands

Pistachios for garnish

Method:

Dry roast and grind poha into powder. Boil milk with saffron and mix in poha and milk powder until thick. Add sugar, cardamom and Gond Katira. Pour into bowls, chill, and garnish with pistachios.

Use with caution: Possible side effects of overconsumption

May cause bloating, loose stools, or gastric discomfort

Could suppress appetite

Risk of choking if not properly soaked

Might affect blood sugar levels

Not ideal for underweight individuals

Tip: Always soak Gond Katira overnight for safe consumption and consume in moderation.

Gond katira: Soaking gond katira overnight helps it swell and become more palatable, ensuring you get the most of its health benefits. Known for its cooling and anti-inflammatory properties, gond katira helps in hydrating the body, improving digestion, and boosting skin health specially in summer. (Adobe Stock)

Shikha Singh concluded, “Gond Katira is a natural and versatile superfood that can help you stay hydrated, energised and healthy in peak summer. Packed with fiber, minerals and cooling properties, it’s an excellent way to “beat the heat” — one glass at a time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.