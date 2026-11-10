Nutritionist shares creamy Japanese egg sando recipe loaded with 19g protein and 350 calories

A Japanese egg sando is a comfort dish that is both delicious and filling. Taking to Instagram on November 3, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan made it even healthier with her own take on the recipe.

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Describing the dish in the caption, Aathira stated, “Fluffy, creamy Japanese konbini egg sando made homemade and better. I’ve skipped the store-bought mayo and made a homemade Greek yoghurt ‘Kewpie-style’ mayo instead, so you get way less mayo and way more egg. It’s still rich, soft and full of umami. This is comfort food you can feel good about.”

The ingredients listed below make two servings of the dish, each of approximately 200 grams. One serving contains approximately 350 calories, along with 19 grams of protein, 22 grams of carbohydrates and 20 grams of fat. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for lighter Japanese egg sando For the mayo 1 boiled egg (50g)

1.5 tbsp Greek yoghurt (25g)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice or vinegar (5g)

1 tsp oil (5g)

2 tbsp warm water (30g)

1 tsp sugar (4g)

1 tsp salt (6g)

A pinch of MSG (optional) For the filling 3 boiled eggs (150g)

1 boiled egg white (33g)

Salt & sugar to taste For the bread 4 slices white bread, crusts removed (~72g)

1 tbsp soft butter (14g)

1 tsp Dijon mustard (5g) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for lighter Japanese egg sando For the mayo 1 boiled egg (50g)

1.5 tbsp Greek yoghurt (25g)

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice or vinegar (5g)

1 tsp oil (5g)

2 tbsp warm water (30g)

1 tsp sugar (4g)

1 tsp salt (6g)

A pinch of MSG (optional) For the filling 3 boiled eggs (150g)

1 boiled egg white (33g)

Salt & sugar to taste For the bread 4 slices white bread, crusts removed (~72g)

1 tbsp soft butter (14g)

1 tsp Dijon mustard (5g) {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

Blend the boiled egg, Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, oil, sugar, salt and MSG, adding the warm water little by little until smooth and creamy. Separate the yolks from the three boiled eggs. Mash the yolks into the yoghurt mayo. Chop the three egg whites and the extra egg white, then fold them in. Season with salt and sugar to taste. Mix the butter and mustard, and spread it evenly on all 4 slices, right to the edges. Pile the filling onto two slices, top with the other two slices, press gently and slice. Wrap in cling film for 10 minutes for clean edges.

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