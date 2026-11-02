Nutritionist shares Dhungri chicken tadka recipe: Fiery dish loaded with 29g protein and just 330 calories

If you are tired of the usual chicken preparations and craving something new and fiery, the Dhungri chicken tadka by Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and digital content creator, is the dish to try.

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Taking to Instagram on October 28, Aathira shares the recipe that can be prepared following just a few simple steps. Describing the dish, she wrote in the caption, “This one is fiery, garlicky, crunchy and smoky all at once! My high-protein take on the viral Rajasthani dhungri tadka chutney, loaded with juicy chicken. That sizzle of smoking hot mustard oil at the end is everything.”

Each serving of the dish is approximately 185 grams and contains only 330 calories, along with 29 grams of protein, 10 grams of carbohydrates and 20 grams of fat. The recipe provided below serves four.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for Dhungri chicken tadka For the chicken Boneless chicken thighs, diced into small cubes – 500g

Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp (15g)

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp (1g)

Kashmiri chilli powder – 1 tsp (2.5g)

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp (15g)

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1-2 sprays (2g) For the garlic peanut paste Peanuts – ¼ cup (40g)

Garlic l – 10 - 15 cloves (30-45 g) For the tadka mix Onion, finely chopped – 1 medium (100g)

Tomato, finely chopped – 1 medium (100g)

Green chillies, chopped – 2 (10g), adjust to your spice level

Kashmiri chilli powder – 2 tsp (5g)

Salt – to taste

Mustard oil – 2½ tbsp (35g)

Coriander leaves, chopped – a handful (15g) Method of preparation Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, salt and lemon juice. Rest for five to 10 minutes. In a pan, dry roast the peanuts and garlic cloves until golden and fragrant. Set aside and crush into a coarse paste. In the same pan, add a couple of sprays of oil and fry the chicken until golden brown. In a bowl, add the chicken, chopped onion, tomato, green chillies, the garlic peanut paste, Kashmiri chilli powder and salt. Heat the mustard oil until it’s smoking hot and pour it right over the top. Mix well. Finish with chopped coriander leaves, mix again and serve it up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for Dhungri chicken tadka For the chicken Boneless chicken thighs, diced into small cubes – 500g

Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp (15g)

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp (1g)

Kashmiri chilli powder – 1 tsp (2.5g)

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp (15g)

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1-2 sprays (2g) For the garlic peanut paste Peanuts – ¼ cup (40g)

Garlic l – 10 - 15 cloves (30-45 g) For the tadka mix Onion, finely chopped – 1 medium (100g)

Tomato, finely chopped – 1 medium (100g)

Green chillies, chopped – 2 (10g), adjust to your spice level

Kashmiri chilli powder – 2 tsp (5g)

Salt – to taste

Mustard oil – 2½ tbsp (35g)

Coriander leaves, chopped – a handful (15g) Method of preparation Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, salt and lemon juice. Rest for five to 10 minutes. In a pan, dry roast the peanuts and garlic cloves until golden and fragrant. Set aside and crush into a coarse paste. In the same pan, add a couple of sprays of oil and fry the chicken until golden brown. In a bowl, add the chicken, chopped onion, tomato, green chillies, the garlic peanut paste, Kashmiri chilli powder and salt. Heat the mustard oil until it’s smoking hot and pour it right over the top. Mix well. Finish with chopped coriander leaves, mix again and serve it up. {{/usCountry}}

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The nutritionist shared that the chicken in the recipe can be swapped for 400 grams of paneer cubes for a vegetarian version of the dish.

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