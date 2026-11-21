A bowl of gajar halwa is one of the most comforting winter desserts imaginable, but preparing it takes significant effort, which includes, among other things, grating carrots. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a simple fix for the trouble: his easy gajar halwa recipe.

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It takes just about 25 minutes to prepare the recipe, which serves four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients Carrots – 1.25 kg

Ghee – 3 tbsp

Full-fat milk – 1 cup/ 250 ml

Sugar – 1 cup/ 200 g

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Assorted nuts, chopped – handful

Khoya, grated – 150 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients Carrots – 1.25 kg

Ghee – 3 tbsp

Full-fat milk – 1 cup/ 250 ml

Sugar – 1 cup/ 200 g

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Assorted nuts, chopped – handful

Khoya, grated – 150 g {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

First, cut the peeled carrots into large chunks. If the carrots have a thick yellow centre, remove it to prevent strands from forming in the halwa. In a pressure cooker, add ghee, carrots, milk, and sugar. Pressure cook on high heat until the first whistle. Then, lower the heat and wait for the second whistle before turning off the flame. Let it sit in its own steam for 10 minutes, and then remove the lid. Turn the flame back on and cook until the milk is fully reduced. If there are any large chunks remaining, mash them with a ladle. Finally, mix in cardamom powder and chopped nuts. Garnish with khoya, and the easy gajar halwa is ready to serve.

More about Kunal Kapur

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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