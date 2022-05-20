Rahul Khanna: Sneaker love

Heat wave, phone edition

My year-old phone heats up twice a day, and proceeds to shut down most of my apps or just slow down. What can I do?

—Naintara, Via Instagram

Phone heating is normal. Any electronic device under stress will heat up. If it’s heating too much and affecting the functioning of the phone, try this: Reset your phone after backing it up. Set it up again and then only keep the apps you need; don’t overload it. Restart it once every two-three days. If the problem persists, take it to the service centre.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, May 21, 2022

