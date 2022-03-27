Recipe: Make the most of your Sunday evening with Maple Ginger Iced Cappuccino

Whether it was due to dusting our chef's hat during lockdown or sheer laziness but we have long stopped hanging out at coffee shops instead, started flaunting our barista skills at home courtesy some lip-smacking and easy DIY recipes like Maple and Ginger Iced Cappuccino. Considering our caffeine needs and constant cravings of different style coffees, we decided to dig up one to wrap up Sunday on a blissful note.

Are you too craving a spicy, calming, delicious and must try cold coffee to beat the summer heat while indulging in Sunday evening bliss? Search no more as we got you sorted with this easy and magical recipe of Maple and Ginger Iced Cappuccino.

Ingredients:

45ml espresso (also can try Moka pot coffee)

20ml maple syrup

Cinnamon 1 stick

Inch of fresh ginger

200 ml milk

6-8 ice cubes

Method:

In a pan take milk, maple syrup, grated fresh ginger and cinnamon stick, heat it for 5 minutes to make this milk more flavourful. Cool-down this milk and remove these cinnamon sticks and ginger pieces with the help of a strainer.

Whip this milk with an electric hand blender to make it foamy. In a glass take 6-8 ice cubes, add espresso and top it with milk mixture and some extra foam to create a head.

For garnish, rim serving glass with maple syrup and cinnamon powder.

(Recipe: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)

Benefits:

Much more intense in taste than a traditional coffee, cappuccino is considered stronger than drip coffee but has so much less caffeine. Made with smaller amount of steamed milk and a thick layer of foam, cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee that can significantly prevent the oxidization of bad cholesterol, lowers the chances of a stroke by 20 per cent and prevent heart problems as per studies.

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.