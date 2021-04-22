Recipe: Quick and easy Cooker Pulao for those fasting this month

Navratri is not the only time that devout Hindus and believers steer clear of garlic and onions, some people also get gastric issues upon eating these roots, and if you are one such person, then this Cooker Pulao is perfect for you. It is vegetarian, protein packed thanks to the soy chunks that go in it, and if you are not staying away from garlic and onion, you can always amp up the flavour profile by adding those ingredients as well. Check it out:

Ingredients:

• Sama chawal 1.5 cup

• Soy chunks 1 cup (raw)

• Oil 1 tbsp

• Whole spices:

1. Jeera 1 tsp

2. Black cardamom 1 nos.

3. Green cardamom 3-4 nos.

4. Cinnamon stick 1 inch

5. Black peppercorn 8-10 nos.

6. Cloves 3-4 nos.

7. Bay leaf 1 no.

• Asafoetida (hing) ½ tsp

• Green chillies 1-2 nos. (slit)

• Tomatoes 2 medium size (chopped)

• Powdered spices:

1. Turmeric powder 1/4th tsp

2. Red chilli powder 1 tbsp

3. Coriander powder 2 tbsp

• Veggies:

1. Gobhi (cauliflower) ½ cup (florets)

2. Carrot ½ cup (diced)

3. French beans 1/4th cup

4. Raw Potatoes 2 medium size

• Soya chunks 1 cup (cooked) ke baad salt to taste

• Salt to taste

• Water 3 cup

• Garam masala 1 tsp

• Lemon wedges 1 tbsp

• Fresh coriander 1 tbsp (chopped)

• Garnish: (optional)

1. Cucumber

2. Pomegranate seeds

3. Almond slivers

Methods:

• Start with rinsing the raw rice thoroughly with fresh water and clean until the water is clear, keep aside to be used later.

• Set water for boiling in a stock pot, add the soya chunks and salt a pinch, boil it for 2-3 minutes, remove and rinse thoroughly with fresh water, squeeze to remove excess water, keep aside to be used later.

• Set a cooker on low flame, add oil, whole spices and sauté for a minute or until the spices are aromatic.

• Add asafoetida and green chillies, sauté it for a minute, further add tomatoes and sauté until the tomatoes are mushy.

• Further keeping the flame on low heat add the powdered spices and cook for a minute.

• Now add the veggies, cooked soya chunks, salt to taste and water, mix well and bring to a simmer.

• Add washed rice, garam masala, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mix gently. The proportion of rice to water is 1:2, if your making in larger quantities, just add the double quantity of water to rice.

• Further, pressure cook on medium low flame for 1 whistle, switch off the flame to let the cooker depressurize naturally, lift the whistle to check pressure if any, open the lid and your cooker pulav is ready.

• Garnish it with some cucumber, pomegranate seeds and some almond slivers, serve hot with your favourite raita, you can avoid the addition of cucumber, pomegranate seeds and almond slivers, if you don’t like, but it’s a great addition.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)