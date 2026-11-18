Coconut and jaggery have decadent flavours. This duo is a classic combination in many traditional Indian sweets. The rich, nutty and earthy sweetness is blissful. If this combo is your favourite, then you can savour it in a traditional Assamese delicacy. Chef Ranjan Majumdar, executive chef at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, shared the recipe for warm fluffy Bhapa Pitha with HT Lifestyle.Describing the dish, he said, mentioning the variations, “Bhapa Pitha or Tekeli Pitha are traditional Assamese delicacies, deeply rooted in the region’s culinary heritage. Bhapa Pitha is a soft, steamed rice flour cake, typically filled with freshly grated coconut and jaggery, offering a delicate sweetness in every bite. Tekeli Pitha, traditionally prepared using the steam from an earthen pot (tekeli), has a light, fluffy texture and a subtle aroma of rice. Both are especially enjoyed during Magh Bihu, celebrating Assam’s rich food traditions and seasonal flavours."

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What sets this recipe apart is its simplicity. It is made with only a few handful ingredients, yet it combines contrasting flavours and textures. The steamed rice flour exterior is fluffy, soft and delicate. The coconut with jaggery infuses a rich sweetness. Cardamom further enhances the aroma. This recipe is traditionally eaten at festive occasion, but it can also be eaten for winter cravings.

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Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

White rice: 240gms

Freshly scraped coconut: 100gms

Jaggery powder: 40gms

Cardamom powder: 5gms

Salt: 5gms

Method

Wash cup rice nicely, drain and spread on a tray to dry. Then grind to make powder and sieve

Dry roast the sieved powder on medium heat until a sweet fragrance emits from the powder. Don't over-roast to make the powder brown in colour

Transfer to a big mixing bowl. Add salt.

Boil sufficient water and, with the help of boiling water, make a semi-soft dough. Note that you have to use boiling water only to make the dough

Cover and set aside for 15 minutes.

In the meantime, make the stuffing. For that, dry roast scraped coconut on medium-low heat for a couple of minutes. This will enhance the taste and flavour of coconut

Next, add jaggery, cardamom powder and mix well until the jaggery melts completely

Mix well again. Stuffing is done. Remove from heat

Now, from the prepared dough, take a lemon-sized portion

Make a patty first, then make a cavity and stuff 1 tablespoon of coconut mixture. Fold and make it the size of a gujiya. This is the traditional size. But I made the pithas with my cookie mould just to give them a new style

You can make the pithas without stuffing also, like the following pictures

Place them in a steamer.

Cover and steam them for about 20 minutes

Transfer the steamed pithas to a colander and pour some cold water over the pithas. This will prevent the pithas from sticking to each other

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