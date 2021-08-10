Spice up this festive season with this vegetarian friendly idli 65

Add 65 to any dish and the flavours reminiscent of Southern cuisine like curry leaves, mustard seeds and spicy red chilli will come to mind instantly, add this masala to anything, chicken, mutton, fish, prawns, cauliflower, paneer, you name it, and you will find yourself with a delicious, spicy and crunchy dish in front of you that can be enjoyed as a starter or a main.

Chef Ranveer Brar has taken this to the next level and has 65'd his idli, and the resulting concoction is absolute perfection. Check it out...

Ingredients

For Fried Idli

4-5 Idlis - cut in 4 pieces

Salt to taste

½ tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

¼ tsp roasted Cumin Powder

1 tbsp Rice Flour

2 tbsp Curd

Oil for frying

For Tempering

2 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

½ tsp Fennel Seeds

1 inch Ginger - chopped

3-4 cloves Garlic - chopped

1 sprig Curry Leaves

2-3 Dry Red Chillies

2 heaped tbsp Curd

½ tsp Coriander Powder

1 tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

¼ tsp roasted Cumin Powder

¼ tsp Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Black Pepper Powder

For Garnish

Fresh Coriander Leaves

Method to prepare

For Fried Idli

In a bowl add ldli's, salt, degi red chilli powder, cumin powder, rice flour, curd, mix it properly and make sure that it's coating everything properly.

Now deep fry them in medium hot oil until golden and crispy.

Remove and keep aside for further use.

For Tempering

In a kadai heat oil and add mustard seeds, fennel seeds, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, dry red chillies and saute for a minute.

Now add curd and saute until it leaves oil from the sides.

Then add coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder salt and saute them until fragrant.

Now toss in the fried idlis and make sure that it's coating everything properly, finish it with black pepper powder.

Serving in a serving plate and garnish with coriander leaves

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter