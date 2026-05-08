This high-protein malai chicken recipe uses no oil, no cream and still tastes rich: Step-by-step process

Traditionally, malai chicken is prepared using full-cream and oil, which is a bit obvious. Ralston D'Souza, a fitness coach, in an Instagram post dated April 7, 2026, shared a high-protein malai chicken recipe which is prepared without using cream or oil, and is extremely rich in protein. If you are trying to balance your protein intake , this recipe may be a great help. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Ingredients required Here are the ingredients required for making malai chicken at home.

350g chicken thigh boneless (500g with bone)

Half tsp salt

One tsp pepper

One tsp ginger garlic paste

Three tablespoons of yoghurt

Handful of coriander leaves

30g of mozzarella cheese

Method Here’s a step-by-step process to make malai chicken at home:

Step 1: Take 350 g of chicken thigh (boneless) and make some cuts on it.

Step 2: Put it in a bowl and add salt, black pepper, ginger garlic paste, three to four tablespoons of yoghurt, coriander leaves, and mozzarella cheese. Mix the ingredients well so that the entire chicken is coated properly.

Step 3: Now, grease the air fryer if you are using it; you can also use a pan for frying.

Step 4: Let it cook for 15-18 minutes at 190°C. No flipping in between is needed.

Step 5: Serve hot. You can consume this chicken with paratha or chapati.

How much protein is in chicken? Chicken is one of the most popularly consumed meat around the world, not just for its protein content but for taste as well. While it is normally quoted that chicken is rich in protein, every part of chicken imparts different quantities of protein. The chicken breasts contain 32g of protein, thighs contain 25g, drumsticks contain 25g, and wings contain 24g. Because of the richness of protein, chicken breast is one of the most popular cuts of chicken.

A chicken breast also has 289 calories, or 166 calories per 100 grams. Whether you want to lose weight or you want to build muscles, chicken breast is considered one of the best options for your meal. Its high protein and low calories mean you can eat more chicken without worrying about consuming too many calories. However, on the other hand, cuts like thigh, drumstick, and wings have more calories, which makes them better for people wanting to build muscle or gain weight.