Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s tandoori gravy momo recipe during the festive season: See step-by-step preparation

The festive season is here, and the feasts have begun, which calls for some special snacks to try in the evening. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s tandoori gravy momo recipe perfectly fits the bill.

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The chef uses frozen momos in the preparation and gives the classic snack a desi touch. The recipe requires a prep time of around 10 minutes and needs another 30 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for tandoori gravy momos 10 frozen corn and cheese momos

Oil to grease

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon Kashmiri red chilli paste

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

½ lemon

Salt to taste

¼ cup hung yoghurt

2 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder

½ teaspoon chaat masala

Fresh cream to drizzle

Chopped fresh coriander leaves to sprinkle Method of preparation Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Grease the steamer basket with some oil. Arrange corn and cheese momos and steam for eight to 10 minutes. Heat mustard oil in a non-stick pan, add ginger-garlic paste and Kashmiri red chilli paste, mix and sauté till the oil separates. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and garam masala powder. Squeeze the juice of lemon and add salt, mix and sauté for two to three minutes. Add hung yoghurt, mix and sauté till the oil separates. Add butter and dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well. Add steamed momos, chaat masala, mix with light hands and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a serving plate, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle coriander leaves and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for tandoori gravy momos 10 frozen corn and cheese momos

Oil to grease

2 tablespoons mustard oil

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon Kashmiri red chilli paste

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

½ lemon

Salt to taste

¼ cup hung yoghurt

2 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder

½ teaspoon chaat masala

Fresh cream to drizzle

Chopped fresh coriander leaves to sprinkle Method of preparation Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Grease the steamer basket with some oil. Arrange corn and cheese momos and steam for eight to 10 minutes. Heat mustard oil in a non-stick pan, add ginger-garlic paste and Kashmiri red chilli paste, mix and sauté till the oil separates. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and garam masala powder. Squeeze the juice of lemon and add salt, mix and sauté for two to three minutes. Add hung yoghurt, mix and sauté till the oil separates. Add butter and dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well. Add steamed momos, chaat masala, mix with light hands and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a serving plate, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle coriander leaves and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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