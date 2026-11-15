Upgrade your regular paratha with this crispy air fryer recipe packed with juicy chicken keema

Paratha is an all-time favourite comfort food, especially when it comes stuffed with a delicious filling, from aloo to gobi. The soft, spicy filling contrasts beautifully with the crispy exterior, making each bite satisfying. But what if you are looking to add some protein to your plate? How about trying a chicken keema version?

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ALSO READ: Calm your spicy food cravings with this chilli oil paneer noodles recipe

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for keema paratha in episode 16 of her #AirFryerMaxxing series. She described the parathas as crispy on the outside and packed with juicy, flavourful minced chicken on the inside. The filling includes chicken with aromatic spices, ginger, garlic and green chilli for a spicy kick. It is perfect for protein-filled cheat meals!

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of stuffing the filling into the dough, this recipe sandwiches the keema between two parathas before air-frying them until golden and crisp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of stuffing the filling into the dough, this recipe sandwiches the keema between two parathas before air-frying them until golden and crisp. {{/usCountry}}

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Here is how to make it at home:

Ingredients

300g minced chicken

1 egg white

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp ginger-garlic-chilli paste

1 green chilli - finely chopped

1 tbsp oil

2 parathas

Method

In a bowl, combine the minced chicken with cumin, coriander powder, garam masala, chilli flakes, lime juice, ginger-garlic-chilli paste, green chilli, coriander and egg white.

Season with salt and pepper and mix everything until well combined.

Place a paratha on a parchment-lined tray and spread the chicken mixture evenly over it.

Cover with another paratha and brush the top with oil.

Air fry at 190°C for 15-18 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the chicken is completely cooked and the paratha is golden and crispy.

Remove from the air fryer, slice and serve hot with green chutney.

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