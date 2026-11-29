Nothing beats a comforting rice bowl. It is a wholesome, complete meal, and you can skip the fuss of serving everything in separate dishes. Start with rice and top it with a gravy-based topping.

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Weekend dinners do not require a lot of effort when you can make an effortless rice bowl recipe. Usually, many think about ordering out, but try making something exquisite from the comfort of your home.

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared an easy recipe for a paneer basil rice bowl that you can try for dinner. She cooks grated paneer until golden and slightly crisp, then tosses it with garlic, Thai chillies and a savoury sauce.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's the whole recipe: Ingredients: Rice - ½ cup - washed and soaked

Paneer - 1 block - grated

Cornflour - 1 tsp

Salt and pepper - to taste

Oil - 1 tsp For the sauce: Garlic - 6 cloves - finely chopped

Shallots - 2 nos - sliced

Thai chilli - 1-2 - chopped

Kaffir lime leaves - 2-3

Soy sauce - 2 tbsp

Vegetarian oyster sauce- 3 tbsp

Rice wine vinegar - 1 tbsp

Brown sugar - 1 tsp

Cornflour - 1 tsp

Water - ¼ cup

Fresh basil - 1 cup

Chopped peanuts - garnish Method: Cook the soaked rice until done. Fluff and set aside.

Drain and pat dry the paneer. Grate it into a mixing bowl.

Add salt, pepper, and cornflour to the grated paneer. Mix well to combine.

Heat oil in a pan and add the paneer mixture. Cook until golden and slightly crisp.

Add shallots, garlic, and Thai chilli to the pan. Sauté for a minute or two until aromatic.

Tear and add kaffir lime leaves (if using) and sauté for a few more seconds.

Pour in the soy sauce, vegetarian oyster sauce, rice wine vinegar, and brown sugar. Mix well.

Make a slurry with cornflour and water, then pour into the pan. Stir and let the sauce thicken slightly.

Turn off the heat and stir in the fresh basil leaves until wilted.

To assemble, add rice to a serving bowl, top with the prepared paneer mix, and garnish with chopped peanuts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the whole recipe: Ingredients: Rice - ½ cup - washed and soaked

Paneer - 1 block - grated

Cornflour - 1 tsp

Salt and pepper - to taste

Oil - 1 tsp For the sauce: Garlic - 6 cloves - finely chopped

Shallots - 2 nos - sliced

Thai chilli - 1-2 - chopped

Kaffir lime leaves - 2-3

Soy sauce - 2 tbsp

Vegetarian oyster sauce- 3 tbsp

Rice wine vinegar - 1 tbsp

Brown sugar - 1 tsp

Cornflour - 1 tsp

Water - ¼ cup

Fresh basil - 1 cup

Chopped peanuts - garnish Method: Cook the soaked rice until done. Fluff and set aside.

Drain and pat dry the paneer. Grate it into a mixing bowl.

Add salt, pepper, and cornflour to the grated paneer. Mix well to combine.

Heat oil in a pan and add the paneer mixture. Cook until golden and slightly crisp.

Add shallots, garlic, and Thai chilli to the pan. Sauté for a minute or two until aromatic.

Tear and add kaffir lime leaves (if using) and sauté for a few more seconds.

Pour in the soy sauce, vegetarian oyster sauce, rice wine vinegar, and brown sugar. Mix well.

Make a slurry with cornflour and water, then pour into the pan. Stir and let the sauce thicken slightly.

Turn off the heat and stir in the fresh basil leaves until wilted.

To assemble, add rice to a serving bowl, top with the prepared paneer mix, and garnish with chopped peanuts. {{/usCountry}}

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Before you order takeout, try making this easy rice bowl at home. You can adjust the heat to your liking by adding a little more or less Thai chilli. Finish with fresh basil and a sprinkle of chopped peanuts. You will find this recipe has a very dynamic flavour profile, from the spice of Thai chillies to the umami of soy sauce. Lime leaves add citrusy note and basil lends fragrance. Chopped peanuts give the soft rice a nutty crunch.