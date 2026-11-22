Hot chocolate is a winter staple. There's something indulgent about wrapping your hands around a warm mug on a frosty evening and taking that first chocolatey sip.

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The flavour of a classic cup is all about chocolate. Some enjoy the richness on its own; others wish for a hint of some other flavour in each sip.

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If you want more from your hot chocolate, try saffron pistachio hot chocolate. Chef Thirumal Mohan, executive chef at Lemon Tree Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru, shared the recipe with HT Lifestyle. It takes 10 minutes to prepare.

ALSO READ: Tea-time treats for chai lovers: Try these 3 masala chai desserts with dark chocolate, jaggery or saffron

Ingredients

500 ml full-fat milk

100 g dark chocolate, chopped

2 tbsp pistachio paste

1 tbsp sugar (optional)

8–10 saffron strands

¼ tsp cardamom powder

50 ml fresh cream

Chopped pistachios for garnish

Whipped cream, optional

Method

Warm the milk in a saucepan over low heat and add saffron strands. Allow them to infuse for 3–4 minutes.

Add chopped dark chocolate and stir until completely melted.

Add pistachio paste, cardamom powder and sugar. Whisk until smooth and creamy.

Simmer gently for 2–3 minutes without boiling.

Pour into warm cups and finish with whipped cream, chopped pistachios and a few saffron strands.

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{{^usCountry}} Chef's tip: Add a pinch of sea salt to enhance the chocolate flavour and balance the sweetness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chef's tip: Add a pinch of sea salt to enhance the chocolate flavour and balance the sweetness. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Enjoy a hot cup of pistachio hot chocolate.

This recipe differs from your classic cup of hot chocolate. Usually, the flavour comes primarily from the type of chocolate you choose, whether dark or milk chocolate.

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In this recipe, saffron adds a delicate floral note. Pistachio paste gives the drink a creamy texture and a nutty flavour. Chopped pistachios make a good topping if you like a little crunch.

If you enjoy kesar pista kulfi, you may recognise the combination of saffron, pistachios, and cardamom. Here, those familiar flavours come through in a warm drink, with the slight bitterness of dark chocolate balancing the sweetness.