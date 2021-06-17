Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / French pensioner on befriending pigeon: 'Be patient to understand how they live'
relationships

French pensioner on befriending pigeon: 'Be patient to understand how they live'

Xavier Bouget, a retiree from the northwest French region of Brittany, befriended a white female pigeon called Blanchon when it was a chick and now it tags along with him everywhere, sitting on his shoulder or walking along beside him.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Xavier Bouget, 80-year-old Frenchman, who built a strong relation with a wild pigeon called "Blanchon", looks on as he stands in his garden with the pigeon on his shoulder, in the village of Gommenec'h in Brittany, France, June 14, 2021. Picture taken June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)

When 80-year-old Xavier Bouget goes for a ride on his bicycle, tinkers in his workshop, waters his garden or sits down to eat a biscuit, he has a constant companion: a white female pigeon called Blanchon.

Bouget, a retiree from the northwest French region of Brittany, befriended the bird when it was a chick and now it tags along with him everywhere, sitting on his shoulder or walking along beside him.

"There's a desire to be together, because it feels good," said Bouget, who before retirement worked in the building supplies trade.

The pair first met when Bouget was out near his home and saw a tiny pigeon fall to the ground as it tried to escape from a cat. Bouget later mentioned what he saw to his wife. She asked him why he didn't pick up the bird. So he went back.

"I came home with Blanchon in my pocket," he said.

He said he is often asked by people how he managed to train the bird to be so tame, but he replies that there is no trick, just mutual respect.

Any human can build a relationship with an animal, he said, "once they respect the animal for what it is, that is a living creature that shares the Earth with us."

"You just need to be patient, to understand how they live and adapt to their life, because they will adapt to yours."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
french pensioner pigeon brittany chick
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP