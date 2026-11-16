From weddings to birthday parties: Psychotherapist reveals why we feel guilty about missing social celebrations

Most people have, at some point, dragged themselves to a birthday party, an anniversary dinner, or a relative’s housewarming when they really didn’t feel like going. They were tired, had other things on their mind, or simply wanted a quiet evening at home, but they went anyway because saying no felt wrong. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach, healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explained the psychology behind this obligation.

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​Also read | Before you bring a friend to a wedding, here's what you should know about invitations, plus-ones and social etiquette

Fear of offending someone

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According to Dr Tugnait, a lot of people worry that if they skip a function, the host will take it personally. In Indian families especially, missing a cousin’s engagement or a neighbour’s puja can easily turn into a complaint that keeps coming up for years. So people go, mostly to avoid hearing about it later.

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Nobody can be everywhere, and trying to be usually leaves people drained and a little resentful.

Learning to choose

{{^usCountry}} Nobody can be everywhere, and trying to be usually leaves people drained and a little resentful. It helps to pick the occasions that really matter, and for the rest, send a warm message or a small gift, or just make a phone call. Most people are far more understanding than we give them credit for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nobody can be everywhere, and trying to be usually leaves people drained and a little resentful. It helps to pick the occasions that really matter, and for the rest, send a warm message or a small gift, or just make a phone call. Most people are far more understanding than we give them credit for. {{/usCountry}}

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Celebrations are meant to be happy occasions, and turning up only out of pressure takes a lot of that joy away. When people start saying yes to the events they actually want to be at, they tend to enjoy them much more, and the hosts can usually tell the difference too.

A lot of people worry that if they skip a function, the host will take it personally.

Keeping relationships going

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Some invitations come from people we hardly see anymore, and showing up feels like the only way to stay in touch. There’s also an unspoken worry that if they don’t attend someone’s celebration, that person might not turn up for theirs either.

Guilt about saying no

“Many of us grew up being told that turning down an invitation is rude. So even as adults, declining feels wrong somehow, and people end up going just to get rid of the guilt, even if they don’t enjoy a single minute of it,” explained Dr Tugnait.

Worried about missing out

Seeing photos and stories from an event they skipped can make people feel left out. Sometimes they say yes simply because they don’t want to be the only one who wasn’t there.

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Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.