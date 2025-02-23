Got blocked on social media? 10 reasons why you got ghosted

Ghosting is the act of abruptly cutting ties with someone and withdrawing all communication without any explanation. It means they leave you on seen, or worse, don't accept any calls or messages and block you on all social media platforms. Ghosting is emotionally challenging to endure.(Pexels)

This complete disappearance (both digital, physical and emotional) feels like a punch to the gut. Going radio silence just stings more as there's no closure. Only one can do is ponder over what went wrong and rewind to look for clues. Recently, Javal Bhatt, a relationship coach, took to Instagram to share 10 reasons why people ghost.

10 reasons why people ghost

Goodbyes and ending a relationship or fling with mutual respect are more fulfilling, making accepting it a lot easy. But completely disappearing with no hint, can be a little hard to digest.

Javal Bhatt's 10 reasons why people ghost:

They are done with you.

They aren't interested in you.

They are already seeing someone.

They don't like to say NO.

They don't have any value of yours.

They are in fear of something.

They have assumed and judged you a lot in their mind.

They don't like to explain to you repeatedly.

They feel awkward to face you.

They can be avoidant.

It's not just ‘you’

When ghosted, one rewinds past conversations to understand what went wrong.(Pexels)

When one is ghosted, they often shift the blame onto themselves, feeling guilty and wondering what they did wrong. But that’s not always the case. So it's time you stop beating yourself up over it.

Based on the reasons the relationship coach shared, it's evident that there are other external factors at play as well.

When one is ghosted, they are on the receiving end, believing they triggered the sudden estranged situation. From replaying conversations to analysing every action, many go around in circles, unable to recover from this sudden blow. It's important to understand that if they were the right person, this ghosting wouldn't have happened, and it's time you let go.

