Be honest: how many of your Hinge matches have died in the chatbox? You match. You vibe over text for a week (oh no). Then... nothing. No date. No closure. Just another greyed-out conversation haunting your inbox. Also read | Online dating: Why do people catfish? Red flags to watch out for and how to deal

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According to Logan Ury, Hinge’s lead relationship scientist, that is not a you problem. It is a timing, specificity, and nerve problem. Drawing on Hinge’s research — including its 2025 Gen Z DATE Report — Logan highlighted a major disconnect: singles say they want emotional clarity and real chemistry, but behave in ways that sabotage both before a first date even happens.

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Good news? All of it is fixable. Here is the playbook, straight from Logan.

1. Stop curating an illusion

The biggest mistake happens before you even send a message: treating your profile like a highlight reel instead of a conversation starter. “Ultimately, your Hinge profile is an opportunity to show who you are, not who you wish you were,” Logan said in an interview with Hindustan Times. “It should feel like the beginning of a conversation rather than simply a collection of photographs and information," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Translation: be specific or be skipped. Saying you love movies gives someone literally nowhere to go. Saying you love The Odyssey gives them an instant opener — like joking about being your Odysseus. Same goes for prompts. Ditch the one-word replies, predictable answers, and cliches. The best profiles mix humour, vulnerability, and authenticity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Translation: be specific or be skipped. Saying you love movies gives someone literally nowhere to go. Saying you love The Odyssey gives them an instant opener — like joking about being your Odysseus. Same goes for prompts. Ditch the one-word replies, predictable answers, and cliches. The best profiles mix humour, vulnerability, and authenticity. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's Logan’s prompt cheat sheet:

⦿ “We’ll get along if” — shows your values

⦿ “My simple pleasures” — shows your vibe

⦿ “I’m looking for” — shows your intentions

⦿ “Typical Sunday” — Logan’s personal favourite, because it shows how you actually spend your time

And photos? Don’t just upload your six most recent camera-roll pics. Logan said you should choose six photos that tell your story:

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⦿ Lead with a clear headshot. No sunglasses, no filters, no group photo where no one knows which one is you.

⦿ Show range. At least one full-body shot, one of you doing something you love, and one with friends or family to show you have a healthy social life — just not with anyone who could be mistaken for an ex.

⦿ Skip the bathroom and gym mirror selfies. Recent, accurate, and flattering wins every time.

2. Abandon the ‘nonchalant’ act

Once your profile is solid, the next hurdle was actually starting the conversation — without playing it cool. Here is the Hinge data: 71 percent of singles said they were more successful at finding matches when they included a thoughtful comment with their likes, rather than simply liking a profile or leaving an emoji.

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So no more “Hey.” No more “How was your weekend?” Those go nowhere. Instead, Logan said to reference something specific. Love their podcast pick? Ask what their favourite episode is, then share yours. They claim to know the best pizza spot in town? Challenge them to a date where you visit each other’s favourites and see whose wins.

This is what Logan called being ‘chalant’ — and it applies to everyone. “Men and women may feel different pressures around dating, especially about who should make the first move or how much interest to show,” Logan said, adding, “But my advice is the same for both: be ‘chalant.’ That means being emotionally engaged, making your interest clear, and following through.”

Being chalant IRL looked like:

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⦿ Sending the first message

⦿ Remembering something your date mentioned and asking about it later

⦿ Suggesting an activity they’d enjoy

⦿ Putting your phone away on the date

⦿ If you’re busy when they suggest meeting, offering another day instead of just saying ‘can’t’. Small, direct, and wildly effective.

Hinge expert Logan Ury says stop texting and start meeting in person. (Unsplash)

3. Beware the ‘Monet effect’

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This is the big one. The reason most good matches die? You text for too long and never meet. Hinge’s research found 76 percent of Hinge users have had a conversation fizzle out because they didn’t know the right moment to initiate planning a date. According to Logan, timing is everything:

⦿ Within 24 hours: Your best chance of getting a response after matching.

⦿ After 3 days of chatting: The sweet spot. A majority — 62 percent — of Hinge users are ready to schedule an in-person date by then.

⦿ Waiting weeks or months does not build anticipation. It builds a fantasy version of someone who does not exist.

“Too much messaging before meeting can create unrealistic expectations,” Logan said. “I like to describe this as the Monet Effect: when people know only a few details about someone, they can fill in the gaps with flattering assumptions and build an impression that may not reflect the person they eventually meet," she explained.

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Pro tip for the in-between: use Voice Notes. A third — 33 percent — of Gen Z Hinge users said Voice Notes made them feel more able to connect with the person they’re dating, because tone and intention actually come through in a way text never can.

4. Trade ambiguity for curiosity

When you actually get to the date, sincerity wins. The data proves it. Also read | ‘Mamdani found love on it’: Hinge CEO Jackie Jantos reveals secrets to finding success on the dating app

⦿ 84 percent of singles consider it a green flag when someone discusses their values on a first date

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⦿ 65 percent find it attractive when someone talks about their feelings

⦿ Other green flags: proactively making plans, matching each other’s effort, listening, and offering emotional support

And the biggest red flag? Ambiguity. 56 percent of Hinge users who had experienced a situationship said it came from not knowing what the other person wanted from the relationship.

You do not need to turn a first date into an interview to avoid that. Logan said to lead with curiosity — ask how someone likes to spend their weekends, or what they’re saving toward. You will learn their priorities naturally.

This was especially true for Gen Z. According to Hinge’s 2025 Gen Z DATE Report, 84 percent of Gen Z Hinge users are looking for new ways to build emotional intimacy — and look for unique signals, from astrological signs to ‘meme humour’ — yet they are 36 percent more hesitant than millennials to initiate a deep conversation on a first date.

5. Know when to step back

Even with the perfect profile and perfect timing, dating burnout was real. And pushing through it only makes you less present. “If you’re feeling burned out, give yourself permission to take a break,” Logan said.

She added: “In my work, I’ve seen how expecting every date to be disappointing can make it harder to be curious and present. You don’t have to push through that feeling. Give yourself time to recharge so you can return feeling more open to getting to know someone.”

Taking a break does not mean giving up. Use it to reflect on your dating patterns, invest in your mental health through journaling or meditation, or dive into a hobby you are actually excited about. When you are ready to come back, don’t overhaul everything at once. Change just one thing, Logan shared: ask a trusted friend to review your profile, focus on fewer conversations at a time, or suggest meeting in person once you feel comfortable instead of letting the chat drag on.

Match. Vibe for a week. Then ghosted. Logan Ury says it’s not you — it’s your timing. (Hinge)

Quick checklist: by the numbers

⦿ Within 24 hours: Best window to get a response after matching

⦿ 3 days: Sweet spot for chatting before asking someone out (62 percent are ready to schedule)

⦿ 33 percent: Gen Z Hinge users who say Voice Notes help them connect more

⦿ 56 percent: Users who experienced a situationship because they didn’t know what the other person wanted

⦿ 65 percent: Singles who find it attractive when someone talks about feelings on a first date

⦿ 71 percent: Singles who had more success when sending a thoughtful comment with a like

⦿ 76 percent: Users who watched a conversation fizzle because neither person knew when to plan a date

⦿ 84 percent: Singles who see discussing values on a first date as a green flag — and separately, Gen Z users seeking new ways to build emotional intimacy

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only.