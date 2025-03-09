Orgasm pursuit gap: Study reveals the real reason why men orgasm more than women

Orgasm, or the big climatic pleasure, is regarded as one of the most desired outcomes of sex. But did you know the orgasm frequency is vastly different for men and women? This difference is particularly stark in heterosexual sex, where men orgasm more often than women. Women are often left unfulfilled, reporting low sexual satisfaction. (Shutterstock)

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships aimed to explore why men have orgasms more frequently than women during heterosexual sex. This difference has been termed the "orgasm pursuit gap."

What is the orgasm gap?

Men have tunned vision only on their orgasm, overlooking women's pleasure needs. (Shutterstock)

Men orgasm much more frequently than women. The study points out that one might blame women's bodies for not orgasming, but it turns out the problem lies in the dynamics of heterosexual relationships.

When women have sex with other women or masturbate, they don't face any challenges while orgasming. The gap exists because of how things work in heterosexual relationships. The pleasure chase is relatively shallow and one-sided.

Men are more likely to focus solely on their own pleasure and believe that their partners are also supportive of this focus. Similarly, women in heterosexual sex tend to focus on the man's pleasure, likely due to expectations and even social conditioning, instead of pursuing their own needs for pleasure.

This imbalance is one of the reasons why men report higher sexual satisfaction because they orgasm more often. There's a strong one-sided tunnel focus on the man's pleasure, neglecting the woman's sexual satisfaction. According to the study's findings, men reported experiencing orgasms in 90 percent of their sexual encounters, while women reported orgasms only 54 percent.

The study suggested that, ideally, in a healthy relationship, partners should move beyond their own pleasure needs to support their counterpart's needs as well. But, this dynamic is skewed in favour of men in heterosexual sex.

Support is important

The study also highlighted that in heterosexual sex, support is often missing. Support is essential for sexual satisfaction. However, typically, men are only concerned about their own orgasms, creating a vacuum for mutual support. Irrespective of whether orgasm occurs or not, the study emphasized that when people feel their partner truly cares about their pleasure, they tend to enjoy sex more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

