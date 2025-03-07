Wearing pyjamas to bed can potentially ruin your sex life: Choose this instead

Who does not like to sleep in a cosy oversized T-shirt and pyjamas? However, wearing pyjamas can make you and your partner feel more like a sleeping partner than a sex partner. The solution? Instead of pyjamas, wear something to bed that makes you feel sexy and desirable. Also read | Average man takes just a little over 4 weeks to fall in love, while women move much more slowly: Study Pyjamas can make you feel more like you're preparing for sleep than for a romantic encounter, reducing the likelihood of spontaneous intimacy. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Wearing pyjamas means not prioritising attraction?

This is according to relationship experts, who said in a recent Newsweek report that choosing comfort over allure is affecting our intimacy levels. Channa Bromley, a relationship coach with over 20 years of experience, told Newsweek that pyjamas are ‘just not nightwear’.

She said, “They are a signal. When someone trades in seduction for a fleece onesie, they are not prioritising attraction. They are prioritising ease. That shift, subtle as it seems, seeps into every part of a relationship. Attraction thrives on friction. It needs tension. It needs contrast. It needs the subtle pull of desire against restraint. Comfortable pyjamas strip that away. They erase the visual cues that ignite attraction and replace them with something softer. Something safer.”

Solution the pyjama problem

Does this mean wearing comfortable sleepwear is the death of intimacy? Psychologist Dr Candice Nicole Hargons, who is also a sexologist and professor, told the outlet that sight and touch are the top two ways to turn on your partner during sex; hence wearing sleepwear that your partner finds attractive can boost your sex life by increasing desire, while unappealing sleepwear might dampen the spark.

She suggested, “You and your partner can ask each other what type of pajamas are attractive by saying, “pick something for me to sleep in that you find sexy from my current wardrobe. Each of you can opt to wear them on a night you designate to see if you feel a bit more turned on with each other. If you notice a difference, you can make it a more regular part of your life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.