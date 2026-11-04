Chakra Horoscope Today, November 4, 2026: You may want to redirect your energy towards situations and people who appreciate you

Aries Horoscope Today

Joy and perseverance remind you that happiness and determination can work together. Celebrate small victories and keep moving towards your goals, even when progress takes time.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Root Chakra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal remedy: Citrine for optimism and motivation.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and take slow breaths. Visualize green light and repeat, “I welcome joy and remain committed to my path.”

What to eat or drink: Berries, leafy greens, and ginger tea.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Self worth asks you to recognize your value without depending on external approval. Trust your abilities, honor your boundaries, and stop comparing your journey with others.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for confidence and courage.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your palm above your navel and repeat the seed mantra RAM, visualizing golden light strengthening your confidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} What to eat or drink: Bananas, whole grains, and lemon water. Gemini Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What to eat or drink: Bananas, whole grains, and lemon water. Gemini Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Impatience and grief may create emotional tension. Give yourself time to process difficult feelings instead of rushing towards solutions. Healing happens at its own pace.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra and Heart Chakra.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for emotional healing and compassion.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and practise slow breathing. Imagine releasing sadness with every exhale, then repeat YAM gently.

What to eat or drink: Warm soup, berries, and chamomile tea.

Cancer Horoscope Today

The quest theme encourages exploration, curiosity, and a deeper search for meaning. Follow your questions and remain open to new perspectives. The answers you need may emerge through experience.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Crown Chakra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for wisdom and inner guidance.

Chakra balancing practice: Focus on the space between your eyebrows and repeat OM while visualizing indigo light.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, and herbal tea.

Leo Horoscope Today

Perfection and renewal encourage you to release unrealistic expectations and embrace a fresh start. You don't need to have everything figured out to make meaningful progress. Allow yourself to learn as you go.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Heart Chakra.

Crystal remedy: Malachite for transformation and personal growth.

Chakra balancing practice: Breathe deeply into your abdomen and visualize golden light. Repeat RAM, reminding yourself that growth matters more than perfection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What to eat or drink: Oranges, carrots, and leafy greens.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Expansion invites you to move beyond familiar limits and welcome opportunities for personal growth. Be open to learning, new experiences, and perspectives that challenge your usual way of thinking.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra.

Crystal remedy: Citrine for confidence and positive growth.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit upright and visualize golden light expanding from your solar plexus. Repeat RAM as you focus on possibility and confidence.

What to eat or drink: Whole grains, citrus fruits, and water.

Libra Horoscope Today

Passion brings renewed enthusiasm and creative energy. Reconnect with what excites you, whether it is a personal interest, relationship, or meaningful goal. Let genuine desire guide your actions.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal remedy: Carnelian for creativity and motivation.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands below your navel and repeat VAM. Visualize warm orange light awakening your creativity and enthusiasm.

What to eat or drink: Mangoes, carrots, and refreshing herbal tea.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Rejection may bring disappointment or make you question your worth. Remember that not every closed door is a reflection of your value. Redirect your energy towards situations and people who appreciate you.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine for emotional healing and self-acceptance.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and another above your navel. Breathe slowly and affirm, “I am worthy of love, respect, and new opportunities.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What to eat or drink: Avocado, spinach, and warm lemon water.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Service reminds you that kindness and meaningful contributions can create a positive impact. Offer help where it is genuinely needed, but maintain healthy boundaries and remember to care for yourself too.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Throat Chakra.

Crystal remedy: Jade for compassion and harmony.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise heart-centred breathing while visualizing green light around your chest. Repeat YAM and set an intention to act with kindness.

What to eat or drink: Green vegetables, lentils, and fresh fruit.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Release encourages you to let go of emotional burdens, outdated beliefs, or situations that no longer support your wellbeing. Make room for change instead of holding on to what has already served its purpose.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Root Chakra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz for grounding and letting go.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit comfortably and take ten slow breaths. Imagine releasing tension with each exhale while repeating LAM to restore grounding.

What to eat or drink: Sweet potatoes, oats, and ginger tea.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Gratitude and soulmate energy highlight meaningful relationships and emotional connection. Appreciate the people who support your growth, and nurture bonds built on trust, respect, and genuine understanding.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Sacral Chakra.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for love and emotional harmony.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and repeat YAM. Visualize green light expanding as you recall the relationships and experiences you appreciate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What to eat or drink: Strawberries, avocado, and herbal tea.

Vanity asks you to examine whether appearances or external validation are influencing your choices. Appreciate your strengths without becoming overly concerned with how others perceive you. Authentic confidence comes from within.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Heart Chakra.

Crystal remedy: Pyrite for confidence and self-assurance.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your palm above your navel and breathe deeply. Repeat RAM, affirming, “My worth comes from within.”

What to eat or drink: Bananas, leafy greens, and cucumber water.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)