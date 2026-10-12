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Chakra Horoscope Today, October 12, 2026: An unexpected change today may help you see your priorities more clearly

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 15:02:59 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Chakra Horoscope Today (Pinterest)
Chakra Horoscope Today (Pinterest)
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Chakra Horoscope Today, October 12, 2026: Thoughtful communication, forgiveness and healthy boundaries may help you navigate misunderstandings.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Renewal begins when you stop defining yourself by yesterday’s experiences. Give yourself permission to start again, carrying forward the lessons rather than the emotional weight.

Chakra practice: Place your hand over your heart and take ten slow breaths.

What to eat/drink: Spinach, kiwi or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Mysticism and miracles invite you to remain open to unexpected possibilities. A meaningful coincidence or fresh insight may encourage you to see a situation from a different perspective.

Chakra practice: Meditate on OM and reflect on what you feel grateful for.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral & Third Eye Chakras

Chakra practice: Spend ten minutes creating something, then journal about what inspired you.

What to eat/drink: Oranges, mangoes or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

A victim mindset may leave you feeling powerless. Recognize what is beyond your control, then focus on the choices available to you today.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM while repeating, “I can choose my next step.”

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

Perseverance matters, especially when despondence makes progress feel slow. You do not have to feel motivated every moment; consistent, manageable steps can carry you forward.

Chakra practice: Take a grounding walk and focus on each step as you move.

What to eat/drink: Lentils, root vegetables or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Hematite.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Perfectionism can make even your best efforts feel insufficient. Aim for meaningful progress rather than flawless performance, and allow yourself to learn along the way.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM for five minutes and name one thing you have done well today.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, corn or nourishing whole grains.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Old energy is dissipating, creating room for a lighter perspective. Resist the urge to revive situations that are naturally coming to a close.

Chakra practice: Sit in silence and visualize stale energy leaving with every exhale.

What to eat/drink: Purple fruits, walnuts or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra

An impasse may be asking you to pause and reconsider your approach. Not every obstacle requires greater force; sometimes a different direction is the wiser choice.

Chakra practice: Ground your feet firmly and take ten slow, steady breaths before deciding what to do next.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, lentils or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra

Service becomes more meaningful when it comes from genuine care rather than obligation. Offer your support, but communicate your boundaries clearly and honestly.

Chakra practice: Repeat the seed mantra HAM, then choose one thoughtful act of kindness.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, pears or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Destiny encourages you to trust the direction your life is taking while continuing to make conscious choices. An unexpected development may help clarify your priorities.

Chakra practice: Begin the day with a short prayer or gratitude meditation.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or warm herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye & Crown Chakras

Confusion may arise when you search for certainty too quickly. Prayer and quiet reflection can help you settle your thoughts and distinguish intuition from fear.

Chakra practice: Meditate on OM and write down what you know, what you feel and what remains uncertain.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Vanity may point to a desire for external validation. Reconnect with your authentic values and remember that confidence does not require constant recognition from others.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM and list three qualities you appreciate about yourself.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Pyrite.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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