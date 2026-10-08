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Chakra Horoscope Today, October 8, 2026: Listen to your intuition and consider what your past has already taught you

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 14:50:36 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Chakra Horoscope Today, (Pinterest)
Chakra Horoscope Today, (Pinterest)
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Chakra Horoscope Today, October 8, 2026: Enlightenment can arrive through a simple realization.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Solar Plexus Chakras

Work can bring a sense of purpose, but overworking may disconnect you from the abundance already present in your life. Let success include rest, not just achievement.

Chakra practice: Take grounding breaks and repeat RAM while breathing deeply.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, whole grains or warm nourishing meals.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Balance comes from knowing when to act and when to pause. Avoid extremes and make decisions from a calm, centered state.

Chakra practice: Place your hands over your solar plexus and take ten slow breaths.

What to eat/drink: Yellow peppers, bananas or lemon water.

Rejection may feel disappointing, but it can also redirect you toward something more aligned. Do not measure your worth by someone else’s response.

Chakra practice: Place a hand over your heart and repeat, “I remain worthy, regardless of the outcome.”

What to eat/drink: Green vegetables, kiwi or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Release is your healing theme today. Let go of emotional weight, old expectations or conversations you keep replaying in your mind.

Chakra practice: Exhale slowly while visualizing unwanted energy leaving your heart space.

What to eat/drink: Cucumber, spinach, avocado or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Malachite.

Leo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Enlightenment can arrive through a simple realization. Be open to seeing an old situation from a higher perspective instead of repeating familiar reactions.

Chakra practice: Meditate quietly on the OM mantra for five minutes.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

A quest for answers may lead you somewhere unexpected. Follow your curiosity, but allow the journey to reveal information gradually rather than demanding immediate certainty.

Chakra practice: Journal one question and sit quietly with it before seeking outside answers.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or dark leafy greens.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Libra Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Wisdom comes from experience, not simply information. Listen to your intuition and consider what your past has already taught you.

Chakra practice: Spend five minutes in silent reflection before making an important choice.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Your perception is sharp today. Notice subtle changes in behavior and atmosphere, but avoid turning intuition into suspicion without evidence.

Chakra practice: Focus gently on the space between your eyebrows while breathing slowly.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, blueberries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Third Eye Chakras

Acceptance becomes easier when you view circumstances impartially. You do not need to label an experience as entirely good or bad to learn from it.

Chakra practice: Place one hand on your heart and one on your forehead while taking slow breaths.

What to eat/drink: Leafy greens, berries or pomegranate.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root & Solar Plexus Chakras

An impasse may be connected to perfectionism. Waiting for everything to be flawless can prevent movement. Choose progress over impossible standards.

Chakra practice: Repeat RAM while grounding your feet firmly into the floor.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, bananas or whole grains.

Crystal remedy: Hematite.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Mysticism invites you to look beyond the obvious. Quiet moments, dreams or intuitive impressions may offer insights that logic alone cannot provide.

Chakra practice: Sit in silence for five minutes and practise gentle OM chanting.

What to eat/drink: Purple fruits, coconut water or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

Trickery calls for discernment. Trust your intuition, check information carefully and avoid allowing appearances to influence your judgement too quickly.

Chakra practice: Before responding to anything uncertain, pause for three deep breaths and ask, “What am I not seeing?”

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or dark leafy greens.

Crystal remedy: Obsidian.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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