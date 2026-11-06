Dhanteras 2026 Date and Timings Worldwide: Check auspicious puja muhurat and best time to buy gold

Dhanteras 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. If you are planning to buy gold, silver, or new utensils, or to perform a Lakshmi-Kubera Puja, knowing the auspicious timings can help you prepare.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the festival falls on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. According to Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat varies by location. Here are the timings for major cities worldwide.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read When is Dhanteras 2026 in the USA? Know the date, puja timings, tithis and spiritual significance

Dhanteras 2026: Date and Trayodashi Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:30 AM IST on November 6 and ends at 10:47 AM IST on November 7.

If you live in the USA, the UK, the UAE, or Australia, check your local panchang before planning the rituals. Local sunset and time zone differences can affect the observance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read Why do Vedic astrologers consider Dhanteras and Diwali the most auspicious days of Hindu traditions? Dhanteras 2026 Puja Muhurat in India, USA, UK and Dubai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Why do Vedic astrologers consider Dhanteras and Diwali the most auspicious days of Hindu traditions? Dhanteras 2026 Puja Muhurat in India, USA, UK and Dubai {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Here are the city-wise Lakshmi-Kubera Puja timings for November 6, according to Drik Panchang.

Country City Puja Muhurat India New Delhi 6:02 PM–7:57 PM India Kolkata 5:28 PM–7:26 PM India Mumbai 6:35 PM–8:35 PM India Bengaluru 6:25 PM–8:20 PM USA New York 5:12 PM–7:00 PM USA Los Angeles 5:23 PM–7:16 PM USA Chicago 5:03 PM–6:51 PM USA Dallas 5:59 PM–7:54 PM UK London 4:43 PM–6:20 PM UAE Dubai 6:06 PM–8:04 PM Canada Toronto 5:25 PM–7:11 PM Australia Sydney 8:12 PM–9:32 PM View All

What is the best time to buy gold on Dhanteras 2026?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras symbolises welcoming prosperity and good fortune into your home.

According to Drik Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat for New Delhi begins at 10:30 AM on November 6 and continues until 6:37 AM on November 7.

The entire Dhanteras day traditionally holds importance for shopping. You can buy gold coins, jewellery, silver utensils or other valuables according to your budget.

Why is Pradosh Kaal important for Dhanteras Puja?

Drik Panchang recommends performing Dhanteras Puja during Pradosh Kaal, which begins around sunset. The overlap with Vrishabha Lagna, a fixed zodiac sign, makes this period particularly auspicious in Vedic astrology.

Also Read Did you know about Yama Deepam? The lesser-known Dhanteras ritual and its spiritual meaning

What is the spiritual significance of Dhanteras?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dhanteras also honours Lord Dhanvantari, who represents health and healing in Hindu tradition. The festival reminds you that prosperity involves more than money. Good health, family well-being and gratitude matter too.

Whether you celebrate in India, New York, London or Dubai, you can welcome Dhanteras with prayers, traditional purchases and a fresh intention for the year ahead.