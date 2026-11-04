Dhanteras 2026: Why the Yama Deepam is lit separately from the 12 Diwali lamps and what the ritual signifies

Dhanteras is commonly associated with wealth and prosperity, but the festival also reminds you of something even more precious: the gift of life. One of the rituals performed on this day is Yama Deepa Danam, in which you light a diya in honor of Yamadev, the god of death, Dharma, and justice, and seek his protection from untimely death.

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A living body has something that distinguishes it from a dead one. It is known as ‘Tej’, or inner glow and radiance. The face of a healthy living being is believed to reflect this inner radiance. The closest symbol of this glow is the light of a diya. Therefore, offering a lamp to Yamadev on Dhanteras is believed to strengthen this inner ‘Tej’ and guard you against premature death.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhanteras is also considered significant because of certain planetary and nakshatra combinations that are believed to strengthen Yamadev’s protective influence. According to the Skanda Purana, Yamadev promises protection from untimely death to those who perform Deepa Danam on Dhanatrayodashi. Lighting a lamp outside your home represents this blessing and is believed to invite divine protection and keep misfortune away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanteras is also considered significant because of certain planetary and nakshatra combinations that are believed to strengthen Yamadev’s protective influence. According to the Skanda Purana, Yamadev promises protection from untimely death to those who perform Deepa Danam on Dhanatrayodashi. Lighting a lamp outside your home represents this blessing and is believed to invite divine protection and keep misfortune away. {{/usCountry}}

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Why do you perform Yama Deepam?

Lighting a lamp for Lord Yama is believed to protect you and your family from Akal Mrityu, or untimely death. The Yama Diya is a special form of Deepdaan dedicated to Yamraj. According to tradition, you light it as a prayer for your family's longevity and protection from premature illness and negative energy.

Unlike the 12 regular diyas lit inside your home to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the Yama Diya is traditionally a large, four-faced Chaumukhi lamp. While the regular diyas are associated with welcoming wealth and prosperity, the Yama Diya is offered to seek protection and the well-being of your family.

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How to perform Yama Deepam

Step 1: Prepare the diya

Take one large earthen or wheat-flour Yama Diya, traditionally a four-wicked Chaumukhi Diya. Fill it with mustard oil and place four cotton wicks in it. Some households also use sesame oil for the ritual.

Step 2: Light the regular diyas

Light the 12 regular diyas inside your home in the early evening to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Step 3: Light the Yama Diya

Traditionally, the Yama Diya is lit late at night, around 1:00–2:00 AM, after the family member has safely returned home and no one else needs to leave. Place it outside your main entrance, facing south, the direction associated with Lord Yama. You can place it on a small heap of rice grains.

Step 4: Offer your prayers

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Fold your hands and pray to Yamadev. You can say this prayer with sincerity:

“O Yamadev, son of Suryadev, I offer this light to you, Chitragupta, and your Yamadhutas. Please protect me and my family from untimely death.”

You can also chant the Mrityunjaya Mantra 11 times and recite the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam. Pray for protection from untimely death, good health, and the well-being of your loved ones. Above all, take a moment to be grateful for the gift of life.

What should you do with the diya the next morning?

The next morning, dispose of the rice grains and the lamp according to the material used. Do not reuse the clay lamp or consume the rice grains. Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap after disposing of these items.

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If you light the diya outside your home, make sure it is placed in a stable and permitted location, away from anything that could catch fire.

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Disclaimer: The article presents traditional beliefs and practices associated with Yama Deepam on Dhanteras. The protective benefits of the ritual are matters of faith and are not scientifically established guarantees.