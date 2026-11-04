Diwali 2026 calendar: Dates, puja muhurat and rituals for Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj

Diwali is celebrated over several days, with each occasion carrying its own traditions and religious significance. From lighting the Yama Deepam on Dhanteras to applying a tilak on your brother's forehead on Bhai Dooj, here is a look at the festival dates, auspicious timings, and key rituals for Diwali 2026. Yogini Saloni Rajawat has shared the calendar and puja timings on her Instagram.
ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2026: Why the Yama Deepam is lit separately from the 12 Diwali lamps and what the ritual signifies
Dhanteras
Friday, November 6, 2026
Muhurat: 6:32 PM to 8:31 PM
Rituals:
- Light a Yama Deepam at the entrance of your home.
- Worship Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber.
- Buy a utensil or an item made of silver or gold.
Kali Chaudas
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Muhurat: 11:44 PM to 12:36 AM
Rituals:
- Light a diya for protection.
- Worship Maa Kali or Lord Hanuman.
- Pray for the removal of negativity.
Narak Chaturdashi/Chhoti Diwali
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Muhurat: 5:40 AM to 6:37 AM
Rituals:
- Take an Abhyanga Snan, a traditional bath with oil and ubtan.
- Light diyas around your home.
- Prepare for the main Diwali celebration.
Diwali/Lakshmi Puja
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Muhurat: 6:25 PM to 8:23 PM
Rituals:
- Perform Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja.
- Light diyas across your home.
- Offer sweets and naivedya (food offerings) to the deities.
Govardhan Puja/Padwa
Monday, November 9, 2026{{/usCountry}}
Muhurat: 6:25 PM to 8:23 PM
Rituals:
- Perform Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja.
- Light diyas across your home.
- Offer sweets and naivedya (food offerings) to the deities.
Govardhan Puja/Padwa
Monday, November 9, 2026{{/usCountry}}
Muhurat: 3:42 PM to 5:59 PM
Rituals:
- Offer Annakut or bhog to Lord Krishna.
- Celebrate Bali Pratipada, also known as Padwa.
- Visit a temple or perform a simple puja at home.
Bhai Dooj
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Muhurat: 1:26 PM to 3:42 PM
Rituals:
- Prepare a decorated wooden seat or a platform made with rice flour for your brother.
- Apply a sacred roli or vermilion tilak on his forehead.
Disclaimer: The dates, muhurat, and rituals are based on the calendar provided by the expert mentioned. Puja timings may vary by location, so check your local Panchang before performing the rituals.