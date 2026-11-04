Dhanteras 2026: Why the Yama Deepam is lit separately from the 12 Diwali lamps and what the ritual signifies

Dhanteras is commonly associated with wealth and prosperity, but the festival also reminds you of something even more precious: the gift of life. One of the rituals performed on this day is Yama Deepa Danam, in which you light a diya in honor of Yamadev, the god of death, Dharma, and justice, and seek his protection from untimely death.

A living body has something that distinguishes it from a dead one. It is known as ‘Tej’, or inner glow and radiance. The face of a healthy living being is believed to reflect this inner radiance. The closest symbol of this glow is the light of a diya. Therefore, offering a lamp to Yamadev on Dhanteras is believed to strengthen this inner ‘Tej’ and guard you against premature death.

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Dhanteras is also considered significant because of certain planetary and nakshatra combinations that are believed to strengthen Yamadev’s protective influence. According to the Skanda Purana, Yamadev promises protection from untimely death to those who perform Deepa Danam on Dhanatrayodashi. Lighting a lamp outside your home represents this blessing and is believed to invite divine protection and keep misfortune away.