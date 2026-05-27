If you have ever noticed flashes of color crossing your mind while meditating, you are not alone. Many people experience a range of colors, lights, and visual sensations during meditation. In spiritual practices, these colors are often believed to reflect your emotional state, inner energy, or the things that your mind and body may be processing at that moment. Do you see colors during meditation? Here's what they mean (Pinterest)

While every experience is personal, certain colors are commonly connected with specific emotions, energies, and feelings. Here’s what these meditation colors are often believed to mean.

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Red Seeing red during meditation may suggest that your mind is focusing on security, survival, or physical energy. It can appear when you need grounding or when your body and emotions are asking for strength, balance, and stability in daily life.

Orange Orange is often linked to creativity and emotions. If you see this color, it may reflect a need to express yourself more freely, enjoy life more openly, or reconnect with activities that bring you happiness and inspiration.

Yellow Yellow is commonly connected with self-belief and clear thinking. Seeing yellow during meditation may indicate that you are gaining confidence, finding motivation, or seeking direction and clarity in your life.

Green Green is strongly associated with emotional healing and love. This color may appear when you are healing from emotional pain, focusing on relationships, or learning to be kinder to yourself and others.

Blue Blue often represents honesty and communication. If this color appears during meditation, it may be encouraging you to speak your truth, express your feelings more openly, or improve communication in your personal life.

Indigo Indigo is connected with intuition and deeper awareness. Seeing this color may suggest that you are becoming more aware of your inner thoughts, instincts, or spiritual understanding.

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White White is often seen as a calming, peaceful color during meditation. It may reflect emotional clarity, spiritual protection, or a feeling of calm connection with yourself and the world around you.

Pink Pink is linked with softness, kindness, and emotional warmth. This color may appear when your heart needs comfort, healing, or emotional peace.

Violet Violet is often connected with personal growth and spiritual change. Seeing this color may suggest that you are undergoing an important emotional or spiritual transformation.

Black Black is not always negative in meditation. It can represent deep rest, hidden emotions, or inner healing. Sometimes this color appears when you are processing emotions you may not yet fully understand.

Brown Brown is connected with stability and staying rooted in reality. Seeing this color may remind you to slow down, stay balanced, and focus on practical matters in your life.

Gold Gold is often associated with spiritual wisdom and positive energy. This color may appear when you feel guided, hopeful, or connected to a deeper sense of purpose.

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