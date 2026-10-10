On World Mental Health Day, Harvard says guided meditation and creative activities can support your well-being

World Mental Health Day falls on October 10, and Harvard is highlighting activities that encourage people to pause, connect and make time for their well-being. The university has announced guided meditation, pet therapy and creative sessions as part of its World Mental Health Week programme, scheduled for next week.

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If you are looking for a more mindful way to approach daily life, these activities can offer inspiration. From spending a few quiet minutes with your thoughts to expressing yourself through art, you can use simple practices to reconnect with yourself.

Also Read World Mental Health Day 2026: Harvard explains this simple meditation practice for everyday stress

What does Harvard suggest about mental well-being?

In a recent article publishes on October 8, The Harvard Gazette highlighted Harvard's upcoming wellbeing activities, including guided meditation, crafts, pet therapy and events focused on healing, storytelling and human connection.

Although the programme is designed for the university community, you can take inspiration from its activities and find simple ways to bring mindfulness into your own routine.

How does meditation help you reconnect with yourself?

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{{^usCountry}} From a spiritual perspective, meditation can offer time to observe your thoughts and emotions without judging them. You do not need to silence your mind or achieve a special state of awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From a spiritual perspective, meditation can offer time to observe your thoughts and emotions without judging them. You do not need to silence your mind or achieve a special state of awareness. {{/usCountry}}

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Find a quiet place, sit comfortably and focus on your breathing for a few minutes. When your mind wanders, gently bring your attention back to your breath.

You can use this time to reflect on what you feel, what matters to you and what you may need to let go of. Treat meditation as a personal practice rather than a test you must pass.

Also Read World Mental Health Day: Spiritual expert explains how spirituality may support your mental health

How can creative activities become a mindful practice?

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Drawing, painting, arranging flowers or trying a simple craft can help you focus on the present moment. You do not need artistic skills or a perfect result.

Choose an activity you enjoy and pay attention to the colours, textures and movements involved. You can treat the process as a form of mindful expression, giving yourself a break from constant notifications and everyday demands.

What can you practise this World Mental Health Day?

Start with one small step. Spend five minutes in quiet reflection, try a creative activity or reach out to someone you care about. You could also write down one thing you appreciate about your life.

The World Health Organization's theme for World Mental Health Day 2026 is “Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change.” It highlights the importance of listening to people with lived experience of mental health conditions and including their voices in decisions about care and support.

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Use the day to reflect on your own needs while making space for the experiences of others. You do not need an elaborate ritual to begin. A few mindful minutes or a thoughtful conversation can offer a simple starting point.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice or suggest that these practices can treat or prevent mental health conditions. It is for information purposes only.