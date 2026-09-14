Radha Ashtami 2026 on September 19: Puja muhurat, rituals, and meaning of the festival

As Radha Ashtami approaches, devotees around the world are preparing to honor Radha Rani with prayers, fasting and devotional rituals. The festival is observed with particular devotion in the Braj region, including Barsana, Vrindavan, Mathura and Nandgaon. This year, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

What is Radha Ashtami?

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Radha Ashtami marks the birth of Radha, who is revered as an embodiment of divine love and devotion. According to tradition, she was born in Barsana to Vrishbhanu and Kirti, 15 days after the birth of Lord Krishna, celebrated as Janmashtami.

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In some traditions, Radha is also regarded as a form of Goddess Lakshmi. Her relationship with Krishna is seen as more than a story of romantic love. It represents the soul's longing to connect with the divine.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, says, "Radha's bond with Krishna is not love in the usual sense. It stands for the soul's wish to unite with the divine. This is why people say Krishna's worship stays incomplete without honoring Radha first." Radha Ashtami Puja Muhurat 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, says, "Radha's bond with Krishna is not love in the usual sense. It stands for the soul's wish to unite with the divine. This is why people say Krishna's worship stays incomplete without honoring Radha first." Radha Ashtami Puja Muhurat 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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The main puja is traditionally performed during the Madhyahna Muhurat, which is associated with Radha's appearance.

In 2026, the Madhyahna Puja Muhurat is expected to fall between 11:19 AM and 1:45 PM. Since Hindu festival timings are based on the lunar calendar and can vary by location, you should check your local Panchang for the most accurate timing.

The date of Radha Ashtami changes each year because Hindu festivals follow the lunar calendar rather than a fixed date. This year, the festival falls on a Saturday, which may make it easier for working devotees and those living abroad to participate.

Radha Ashtami rituals

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You can observe Radha Ashtami at home or at a temple. Common rituals include:

Sankalp: Take a bath in the morning and make a personal vow to observe the festival with devotion.

Vrat: You may keep a full or partial fast according to your family tradition and personal practice.

Madhyahna Puja: Worship Radha Rani during the midday puja window.

Abhishekam: Bathe the idol with offerings such as milk, honey, curd and Ganga water.

Chappan Bhog: Offer 56 varieties of food as prasad, a tradition followed in some places.

Jhulan: Gently swing the idols of Radha and Krishna, a practice commonly seen in Braj temples.

Kirtan and bhajans: Spend time singing devotional songs of Radha and Krishna.

A simple home puja can also be meaningful. As Jain notes, "What matters most is your intent," rather than how elaborate the celebration is.

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Radha Ashtami do's and don'ts

If you are observing the festival, start the day with a bath and keep your prayer space clean. You can offer fresh flowers, fruits and sweets to Radha Rani, wear clean clothes and spend time in devotional singing. Acts of kindness and respectful behavior toward others are also encouraged.

If you are fasting, follow the customary rules of your tradition and avoid breaking the fast at midday. Devotees traditionally avoid arguments and are encouraged to refrain from non-vegetarian food and alcohol during the observance. While honoring Radha, remember to chant and worship Krishna as well. Some traditions also recommend wearing bright or light-colored clothing rather than dark shades.

The deeper meaning of Radha Ashtami

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Radha Ashtami is ultimately a celebration of bhakti, or devotion to God. Radha's love for Krishna is traditionally understood as selfless, seeking nothing in return. For devotees, this represents surrender, faith and a deep spiritual connection.

The festival is also considered an auspicious time to begin meaningful efforts related to love, creativity, art, and healing. The Madhyahna Muhurat is traditionally viewed as a significant period for prayer and devotion.

Radha Ashtami is therefore not only about following rituals. For many devotees, it is an opportunity to reflect on faith, surrender and the idea of loving the divine without expecting anything in return.

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Disclaimer: Hindu religious traditions and their interpretations can vary across communities and regions. This article presents traditional beliefs for informational and cultural understanding and should not be treated as a substitute for guidance from a qualified religious authority.