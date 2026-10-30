Sadhguru on Spiritual Growth: Why holding on to memories can keep you from moving forward

Do you often replay an old conversation, regret a decision or wonder what you could have done differently? Your mind may keep returning to the same moment even when you cannot change what happened. Sadhguru has shared a simple thought about this habit, comparing memory to a treadmill that keeps you busy without taking you anywhere.

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In a quote published on October 29, 2026, on the official Isha Foundation website, Sadhguru said, “Memory is like a treadmill. It gives you a lot of exercise, but never takes you anywhere.” His message offers a spiritual way to reflect on the difference between learning from your past and allowing it to shape every moment of your present.

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Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: How to find inner peace when life feels out of your control

What does Sadhguru mean by memory being like a treadmill?

Think about a moment when you kept replaying an argument or a mistake. You may have imagined different responses, blamed yourself or tried to understand why someone treated you a certain way.

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{{^usCountry}} Sadhguru's treadmill comparison invites you to notice how much mental energy you spend revisiting experiences that you cannot change. You may feel busy thinking about the past, but repeated thoughts do not always help you find a solution. Why do you keep replaying past experiences? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhguru's treadmill comparison invites you to notice how much mental energy you spend revisiting experiences that you cannot change. You may feel busy thinking about the past, but repeated thoughts do not always help you find a solution. Why do you keep replaying past experiences? {{/usCountry}}

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Your memories help you understand your experiences, recognise familiar situations and make decisions. However, repeatedly returning to painful moments can keep you stuck in the same questions.

The American Psychological Association published a March 2026 article exploring rumination, a pattern of repetitive negative thinking. Researchers studying this pattern explain how people can become caught in attempts to control difficult feelings rather than take useful action.

This does not mean every memory holds you back. The important question is whether remembering an experience helps you understand it or simply makes you relive the same distress.

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How can you learn from the past without living in it?

You do not have to forget difficult experiences to move forward. Instead, ask yourself what each experience taught you.

If a conversation went badly, consider what you might say differently next time. If a decision did not work out, identify what you can change now. Give yourself permission to accept what you cannot undo.

This approach helps you use memory as a source of learning rather than a reason to keep blaming yourself.

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Can mindfulness help you return to the present?

Mindfulness encourages you to notice your thoughts without automatically following each one. When an old memory returns, pause and recognise it. Then bring your attention back to what you are doing.

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You can start with a few quiet minutes, slow breathing or journaling. Write down what troubles you, what you learned and what you can do next. If repetitive thoughts cause ongoing distress or affect daily life, consider seeking help from a qualified mental health professional.

Also Read Mayo Clinic says mindfulness can happen outdoors. Try this nature-based practice this October

Spiritual lesson behind Sadhguru's quote?

Sadhguru's October 29 message invites you to examine how you use your attention. Your past can offer valuable lessons, but it does not have to control every decision you make today.

You cannot rewrite yesterday, but you can decide how you respond to the present. Sometimes, moving forward begins when you stop running through the same memories and start acting on what you have learned.

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