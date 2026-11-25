Do you sometimes feel the need to step away from people, spend time alone or enjoy a little silence? In a world where you constantly receive messages, updates and opinions, spending time with yourself can feel unusual. But spiritual teacher Sadhguru offers a different way to look at solitude. His message suggests that time alone does not always mean loneliness. It can also give you an opportunity to understand yourself better.

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In a recent post on X, Sadhguru wrote, "For those who are on the spiritual path, being alone, keeping a distance from people, and becoming silent are not issues – these are opportunities."

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His words offer a reminder to look beyond the fear of being alone and pay attention to your inner world.

Also Read Sadhguru on inner peace: Why your mind could be behind your everyday frustration

Sadhguru on the meaning of the spiritual path

A spiritual journey does not always require you to visit a religious place or follow a particular routine. It can also involve understanding your thoughts, actions and emotions.

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{{^usCountry}} Sadhguru's message encourages you to see solitude as a chance to reflect. When you step away from constant conversations and outside opinions, you may find more time to understand what you truly feel and value. Why spending time alone can help you understand yourself {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhguru's message encourages you to see solitude as a chance to reflect. When you step away from constant conversations and outside opinions, you may find more time to understand what you truly feel and value. Why spending time alone can help you understand yourself {{/usCountry}}

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You spend much of your day responding to other people, meeting expectations and managing responsibilities. This leaves little room to listen to your own thoughts.

Taking some time alone can help you slow down. You can use that time to reflect on your decisions, understand your reactions and recognise what matters to you.

However, choosing solitude does not mean cutting yourself off from people or avoiding meaningful relationships. It means creating a healthy balance between social connections and personal time.

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Also Read Solitude and loneliness are not the same: An expert explains the value of reconnecting with our inner selves

How silence can support your spiritual growth

Silence gives you a break from the noise around you. You do not always need to fill every quiet moment with music, television or social media.

You can begin with a few minutes of mindful breathing, meditation or simply sitting quietly. These small habits can help you pay attention to the present moment.

You can also try journaling to understand your feelings and thoughts without judging yourself.

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Simple ways to make time for yourself every day

Spend a few minutes each morning without checking your phone.

Practise meditation or mindful breathing.

Take a quiet walk and observe your surroundings.

Write down your thoughts before going to bed.

Make time for activities that help you feel calm.

Sadhguru's message about spirituality?

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Sadhguru's message invites you to look at solitude differently. Instead of treating every quiet moment as something uncomfortable, you can use it to understand yourself and become more aware of your inner life.

The spiritual path does not have to begin with a major change. Sometimes, it can start with something as simple as giving yourself time to pause, listen and reflect.