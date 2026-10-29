Sadhguru on Spirituality: How to find inner peace when life feels out of your control

When life does not go as planned, you may find yourself blaming circumstances, other people or even fate or destiny. But Sadhguru's latest message offers a different way to look at difficult situations. Instead of focusing only on what happens around you, he encourages you to pay attention to how you respond.

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In a quote published by the Isha Foundation on October 28, 2026, Sadhguru says, “How you handle a situation is not entirely your choice. But how you handle yourself is entirely yours.” His message invites you to explore a simple spiritual idea: you may not control every event in your life, but you can work on how you meet it.

What does Sadhguru's quote mean?

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Sadhguru's message draws a line between external events and your inner response. You cannot always decide how another person treats you, whether a plan succeeds or when an unexpected problem appears.

However, you can pause before reacting, reflect on your choices and decide what to do next. This does not mean that you must remain calm in every situation or accept unfair treatment. It means that you can try to respond with greater awareness instead of letting every difficult moment dictate your next move.

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Mindfulness gives you a practical way to apply this message. When you feel angry or overwhelmed, take a moment to notice your thoughts before acting on them.

You could step away from a heated conversation, take a short walk or sit quietly before making a decision. These small pauses can help you recognise what you feel and consider how you want to respond.

You do not need to suppress your emotions. Instead, allow yourself to acknowledge them without letting a temporary reaction decide your next step.

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Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?

Does spirituality mean accepting everything?

Spirituality does not require you to give up your choices or ignore problems. You can accept that a situation has happened while still working to change what you can.

For example, if a work project fails, you can acknowledge your disappointment, understand what went wrong and decide how to improve. If someone repeatedly crosses your boundaries, you can protect yourself and seek support.

The spiritual lesson lies in recognising the difference between what you cannot change and what you can do next.

How can meditation help you respond consciously?

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Meditation can offer you time to observe your thoughts and reactions. You might begin with a few quiet minutes each day, paying attention to your breathing and returning your focus when your mind wanders.

The goal is not to eliminate every difficult thought. Instead, use the practice to become more familiar with your reactions and create space before responding.

Sadhguru's message is a reminder to focus on your own awareness rather than expecting every external circumstance to work in your favour.

Also Read Cleveland Clinic says you don’t have to be religious to meditate: Here's what beginners should know

What is the spiritual lesson in Sadhguru's message?

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Sadhguru's quote encourages you to look inward when life feels uncertain. You may not have complete control over events, but you can still reflect on your actions, choices and habits.

You can begin with one difficult moment today. Pause, notice your reaction and decide what response best reflects your values. Over time, this simple practice can become a way to approach everyday life with greater awareness.

Disclaimer: This article explores Sadhguru's spiritual perspective. Individual experiences and beliefs may differ.