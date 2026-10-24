Sadhguru on spirituality: Why your mind and body need balance to find inner peace

Sadhguru has shared a message about the importance of balance in life, asking you to pay attention to your body and mind. In a quote published on his official website on October 22, he wrote, “The most important thing in life is balance. If there is no balance, your own body and mind will work against you".

His message offers a simple reminder. When you focus only on work, responsibilities or outside expectations, you may overlook your own needs. Finding balance starts with noticing how you feel and making time for your well-being.

Why is inner balance important? In his teachings, Sadhguru connects inner balance with the way you experience everyday life.

You cannot control every situation around you. However, you can learn to pause, reflect and choose how you respond. This approach can help you face daily challenges without letting every setback dictate your mood.

Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: How to experience life fully and find inner ecstasy

What happens when you ignore your needs? Your daily routine can leave little room for rest, movement or quiet reflection. You may continue working even when you feel tired or keep worrying about problems long after your day ends.

Sadhguru’s message encourages you to notice these patterns. Rather than treating rest as wasted time, consider it part of a balanced routine.

Balance does not mean avoiding responsibilities. It means making room for your physical needs and emotional well-being alongside your daily commitments.