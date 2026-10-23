Sadhguru on Spirituality: How to experience life fully and find inner ecstasy

Spirituality offers a way to look beyond everyday pleasure and explore a deeper sense of inner experience for Sadhguru. Here is what his teaching invites you to consider.

In a recent video, Sadhguru highlights “How to Become Ecstatic. Can you experience life more fully without depending on outside events to feel good?

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What does Sadhguru mean by spiritual ecstasy? The word ecstasy often brings excitement, celebration or intense happiness to mind. In Sadhguru’s spiritual teachings, however, inner ecstasy points towards a deeper experience of life. It is not simply about feeling happy when something goes your way.

The central question is whether your sense of well-being depends entirely on what happens around you or whether you can develop a different relationship with your own inner experience.

Can you experience life beyond everyday pleasure? Sadhguru’s spiritual approach asks you to look beyond the pleasure you gain from possessions, achievements or approval. These experiences may bring enjoyment, but they also depend on changing circumstances.

Instead of making every day a search for the next source of excitement, you can reflect on how you experience ordinary moments. Spirituality, in this sense, invites you to explore your inner life rather than measure every experience by what it gives you.

What does inner happiness mean in spirituality? Inner happiness does not have to mean feeling cheerful every moment. You can experience difficult emotions while still examining how you respond to them.

Sadhguru’s discussion of ecstasy raises a broader spiritual question: can you experience life with greater openness without depending on constant external rewards? This is a philosophical idea, not a promise that spiritual practice will remove pain or difficulty.