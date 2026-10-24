Sadhguru on spirituality: Why your mind and body need balance to find inner peace

Sadhguru has shared a message about the importance of balance in life, asking you to pay attention to your body and mind. In a quote published on his official website on October 22, he wrote, “The most important thing in life is balance. If there is no balance, your own body and mind will work against you".

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His message offers a simple reminder. When you focus only on work, responsibilities or outside expectations, you may overlook your own needs. Finding balance starts with noticing how you feel and making time for your well-being.

Why is inner balance important?

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In his teachings, Sadhguru connects inner balance with the way you experience everyday life.

You cannot control every situation around you. However, you can learn to pause, reflect and choose how you respond. This approach can help you face daily challenges without letting every setback dictate your mood.

Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: How to experience life fully and find inner ecstasy

What happens when you ignore your needs?

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{{^usCountry}} Your daily routine can leave little room for rest, movement or quiet reflection. You may continue working even when you feel tired or keep worrying about problems long after your day ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your daily routine can leave little room for rest, movement or quiet reflection. You may continue working even when you feel tired or keep worrying about problems long after your day ends. {{/usCountry}}

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Sadhguru’s message encourages you to notice these patterns. Rather than treating rest as wasted time, consider it part of a balanced routine.

Balance does not mean avoiding responsibilities. It means making room for your physical needs and emotional well-being alongside your daily commitments.

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How can meditation help you find inner peace?

Meditation gives you time to pause and pay attention to your thoughts. You can begin with a few quiet minutes each day, focus on your breathing and notice when your attention wanders.

You do not need to force your mind to become completely quiet. Start by giving yourself a little space away from distractions.

Also Read Why do spiritual seekers meditate on a full Moon day? A spiritual guru explains

5 simple ways to bring more balance into your daily life

Make time for rest: Build short breaks into your day instead of waiting until you feel exhausted.

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Move your body: Choose an activity you enjoy, such as walking, stretching or yoga.

Write down your thoughts: Use a journal to reflect on what worries you and what matters most.

Set healthy boundaries: Make space for yourself when your schedule becomes overwhelming.

Spend time in silence: Put away your phone for a few minutes and pay attention to your surroundings.

Sadhguru’s message on finding inner peace

Sadhguru’s quote invites you to look beyond your daily achievements and consider how you care for yourself. You may not be able to control every event, but you can make small changes to how you manage your time, energy and attention.

Start with one simple step today. Give yourself time to rest, reflect or move without distraction. Inner balance is not about making every part of life perfect. It is about paying attention to your needs while you navigate everyday challenges.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. HT has no authority of the practices mentioned in the article.